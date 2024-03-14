While most people are aware of its basic functions, some fascinating facts about the nose might surprise you.

5 things you probably never knew about your nose

1. It can distinguish between thousands of different scents

While it's commonly known that the nose is responsible for our sense of smell, what's less known is just how sensitive it is. The average human can distinguish between thousands of different scents, thanks to the millions of olfactory receptors lining the nasal cavity. Some studies suggest that the human nose can detect over a trillion distinct odours. Amazing right?

2. It plays a role in sexual attraction

When you meet someone you like or are attracted to, your body and theirs release pheromones and the nose plays a huge role in helping you detect these pheromones. It can be argued that without the nose, we will have a hard time detecting these pheromones.

3. It helps you taste things

The nose also plays an important role in the perception of taste through a process known as olfaction or the sense of smell. The nose affects taste by detecting aromas released when we eat or drink. These aromas travel to the olfactory receptors in the nasal cavity, where they combine with taste signals from the tongue. The brain integrates this information to create our perception of flavour.

When we have a cold or congestion, our ability to smell is impaired, leading to a duller taste experience.

4. It can help detect danger

Besides appreciating pleasant fragrances, the nose also helps in detecting potential threats. Humans have evolved to recognise certain odours associated with danger, such as the smell of smoke, spoiled food, or toxic chemicals.

This innate ability can alert us to potential hazards and help us make split-second decisions to protect ourselves and others.

5. It plays a role in memory and emotion

It is often said that certain scents have the power to evoke vivid memories and emotions, and there's scientific evidence to support this claim. The olfactory bulb, which is responsible for processing smells, is closely connected to the brain's limbic system, which governs emotions and memories.

This close relationship between smell, emotion, and memory explains why certain scents can trigger powerful responses and transport us back in time.