5 most romantic places in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some of the best spots in the world for lovers?

The best places for romantics
What city or town should you travel to if you are looking to spark more romance in your relationship or marriage? Where should you go for a romantic getaway? a honeymoon? or a good old-fashioned baecation? These are the top spots for lovers.

Paris is arguably one of the best cities in the world
It’s not just called the city of love without reason. Paris has so many idyllic spots to remind you of lovers and love. Le Mur Des Je T'aime, often known as the Wall of "I Love Yous," was built in the 18th arrondissement of Paris by Frederic Baron and Claire Kito. 250 different languages have "I Love You" written on the wall. A perfect spot for romantics.

Unquestionably one of Paris' most picturesque settings is Parc des Buttes Chaumont. Cliffs, grottoes, waterfalls, and a lake are just a few of the elements that make it romantic. You can have a romantic picnic there.

The views of the river and the city at night are enhanced by the Pont des Arts or the famed Love Lock Bridge in Paris. How beautiful is it when couples lock their names or initials with a padlock and place it on a bridge to symbolize their everlasting love?

Santorini
If you love small islands, exquisite sunsets, lovely rooms, a great view and delicious wine, then you should cosy up in Santorini with the love of your life.

Your romantic getaway to the Greek island will be even more romantic because of Pyrgos' magnificent white architecture. This Santorini attraction is reputed to be peaceful, making it ideal for couples. Oia is one of the towns where you will experience arguably the best sunset of your life.

Tuscany is beautiful and quaint
For good reason, Tuscany is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. It boasts some of the best food and wine in the entire world, as well as breathtaking natural views and quaint medieval villages.

For good reason, Tuscany is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. It boasts some of the best food and wine in the entire world, as well as breathtaking natural views and quaint medieval villages.

You can spend your days strolling through the beautiful, retro and ancient walkways with your partner. Another fun thing you can do in Paris rides a hot-air balloon with your partner while looking down on the amazing city. You could also bathe in the hot spring of Monte Amiata.

The maldives has many luxury resorts
This island destination's clear waters, breathtaking white sand beaches, and lovely seaside resorts are enough to draw lovers from all around.

Take a tour on a dhoni, a locally constructed boat made of coconut palm timber, which is one of the most romantic activities on the island. You can rent a single dhoni for yourself and cruise around a few islands while taking in the surrounding seascape and its breathtaking marine life.

One of the rare places in the world that has luxury hotels with unique restaurants that are practically built underwater is the Maldives.

The Moroccan city of Marrakech.
Marrakech is one of the most romantic places in the world as it’s a perfect blend of romance and tradition. There are enough activities in Marrakech to fill your travel itinerary.

Marrakech is known for its "arguably the most romantic boutique hotels in the world (called "riads"), as well as the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, surrounded by palm trees, and views of the Atlas Mountains. Marrakech's beauty is defined by spices, maze-like markets, camel rides, and snake charmers.

Horse-drawn carriages are a popular mode of transportation for couples visiting Marrakech since it allows couples to take in the local culture together without becoming exhausted. A hot air balloon is also another way to see the city from above if you are adventurous.

There are so many beautiful gardens to take a romantic stroll, there are Majorelle Gardens, Menara Gardens and Le Jardin Secret. You can also explore their beautiful markets and buy souvenirs.

