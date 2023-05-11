The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Oghenerume Progress

In most African countries, their political systems are based on forms of government put in place by colonial authorities during the era of European rule.

Ancient African kingdoms
Ancient African kingdoms

Recommended articles

Here are the five most prominent ancient African kingdom;

Benin Bronzes (Kingdom of Benin at the time was famous for its wealth, bronze, trade, agriculture, and craftsmanship)
Benin Bronzes (Kingdom of Benin at the time was famous for its wealth, bronze, trade, agriculture, and craftsmanship) The Kingdom of Benin, now modern-day Nigeria, proudly boasted several thousand bronze sculptures that adorned the royal palace, dating back to the 13th century. But in 1897, the British Empire sent troops on a punitive expedition to punish Benin rebels who retaliated against imperial power. The Empire's soldiers sacked and looted the city, bringing an end to the Kingdom of Benin.More than 900 historic objects from the former kingdom — including more than 200 bronze plaques — ended up in the British Museum, now part of its collection of "contested objects."Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has sought the return of the bronzes on several occasions. Although the British Museum has agreed to loan the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, it has not gone so far as to agree to fully return them. "The Museum is committed to active engagement with Nigerian institutions concerning the Benin Bronzes, including pursuing and supporting new initiatives developed in collaboration with Nigerian partners and colleagues," the British Museum wrote on its website. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

The great Benin Empire located in present-day Nigeria was quite prominent during the 13th to 19th centuries. The Kingdom of Benin at the time was famous for its wealth, trade, agriculture, and craftsmanship.

The king was referred to as the Oba and he had commanded both religious and secular authority. Another prominent feature of the Benin Kingdom was the great wall of Benin and also known for its great works of art such as the Benin bronzes.

The kingdom flourished for a while until internal strife and an invasion of British forces ended it in the 19th century.

The Ghana Empire
The Ghana Empire Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Wagadou, the great Ghana Empire emerged around the 8th century CE in what is today known as Mauritania and Mali.

This was established by the Soninke people and at that time, this empire was popular for its control of vital trade routes across the Sahara Desert and acting as an intermediary between the Arab traders of North Africa and the indigenous peoples of West Africa.

Apart from its thriving economy, the Ghana Kingdom also had great military strength that enabled it to maintain control over its vast territories and protect its trade routes.

But then, things went south in the 11th century CE, when the Ghana Empire faced multiple challenges from external forces until it was succeeded by the Mali Empire.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kingdom of Mali (Credit: Bahath)
Kingdom of Mali (Credit: Bahath) Pulse Nigeria

This was one of West Africa's most powerful empires during the 13th and 16th centuries. It was so large that it encompassed parts of present-day Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.

The Kingdom of Mali was founded by Sundiata Keita, in 1235 and derived its wealth from its gold mines. The Kingdom of Mali at some point had a prominent king - Mansa Musa, the tenth ruler of Mali.

He is popular for his pilgrimage to Mecca where he travelled with enormous amounts of gold that some sources say he would spend so much on his journey that the cities he travelled through will be left with inflation.

Just like the other great African Empires the Mali Kingdom declined due to internal conflict and the invasion that occurred in the late 17th century.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kingdom of Kush (Credit: Blackpast)
Kingdom of Kush (Credit: Blackpast) Pulse Nigeria

This was located in present-day Sudan from 1070 BCE to 350 CE and it was also another powerful and influential African kingdom.

The kingdom of Kush was originally part of Egypt but they later gained their independence and flourished for years to the extent of encroaching the great Roman Empire and securing independence and respect from the Emperor himself.

The Kingdom of Kush was also popular for its power and wealth as well as its monumental structures such as temples, pyramids, and palaces. It would later face a decline due to internal strife, issues with the economy and external pressures.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Kingdom of Songhai
The Kingdom of Songhai Pulse Nigeria

Also located in Africa, the Kingdom of Songhai emerged in the 15th century. This Kingdom that would later surpass the Mali Empire originated in the city of Gao, under the leadership of Sunni Ali Ber, who ruled from 1464 to 1492.

The Songhai Kingdom grew wealthy through trade in gold and salt as it controlled important trade routes connecting West Africa with North Africa and the Middle East.

Although most of these kingdoms didn't end well, they marked their place in time and have shaped Africa's history. It is also a reminder of how great this continent has always been.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 unsolved mysteries from around the world

5 unsolved mysteries from around the world

Mr. Alhassan's Fight Against Cancer: How you can help

Mr. Alhassan's Fight Against Cancer: How you can help

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa takes the “Mzansi Experience to Abuja

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa takes the “Mzansi” Experience to Abuja

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

5 things a left nose piercing can reveal about your personality

5 things a left nose piercing can reveal about your personality

3 reasons to add tongue scraping to your daily routine

3 reasons to add tongue scraping to your daily routine

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

5 ways to get a good job placement during your NYSC

5 ways to get a good job placement during your NYSC

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

The Nigerian passport grants complete visa-free access to only 26 other countries across the world [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

Many members of the commonwealth are Africans [Instagram/royalfamily]

African presidents and leaders invited to King Charles III's coronation