ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

Oghenerume Progress

By implementing these money-saving tips, you can make your shopping trips more cost-effective during times like these.

Try these tips to save money shopping [Invest Small]
Try these tips to save money shopping [Invest Small]

Recommended articles

In times like these, the best way to survive is to apply money-saving tips when shopping for items. With regards to this, here are five money-saving tips for shopping during hardship:

The first step to saving money during hardship is to set a strict budget before stepping out on a shopping trip. It is important to not only set the budget but to also stick to it. A strict budget can help you prioritise essential purchases and avoid overspending.

ADVERTISEMENT

To save money while shopping during hardship, it is advisable to make a list of needed items and stick to it. A time of hardship is not the best time to indulge in impulse buying. Hence, you need to be sure of the things you need and put them into a list.

A time of hardship is not the best time to indulge in impulse buying [Pulse]
A time of hardship is not the best time to indulge in impulse buying [Pulse] Save money with these excellent shopping tips Pulse Ghana

Another money-saving tip for shopping during hardship is to take some time to compare prices at different stores or online platforms to ensure you're getting the best deals. With the way things are going up each day, you might be lucky to get someone still selling at old prices if you do this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting for generic or store-brand products instead of name brands is another money-saving tip while shopping. Generic brands are often cheaper but can be of comparable quality.

This comes as a no-brainer, especially with the increasing prices of items that happen daily. Consider buying non-perishable items in bulk to take advantage of lower prices. Just make sure you'll use them before they expire.

There you have it, five money-saving tips for shopping during hardship. By implementing these money-saving tips, you can make your shopping trips more cost-effective during times like these.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

How social media apps keep you addicted and hooked

How social media apps keep you addicted and hooked

Fight body odour naturally: 5 alternatives to expensive deodorant

Fight body odour naturally: 5 alternatives to expensive deodorant

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

Afua Asantewaa to reveal plans after unsuccessful Sing-A-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa to reveal plans after unsuccessful Sing-A-thon attempt

Yes, women can get hernia too, and here's why

Yes, women can get hernia too, and here's why

Why your breasts get sore before your period and what to do about it

Why your breasts get sore before your period and what to do about it

How to spot and handle a pathological liar

How to spot and handle a pathological liar

How to handle your girlfriend's mood swings in 6 steps

How to handle your girlfriend's mood swings in 6 steps

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countries that spend the most/least money on food [shuttershock]

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

Take the time to cultivate habits that serve you well [iStock]

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

Beef stew garnished with cilantro [Image Credit: Valeria Boltneva]

5 mistakes that affect how your beef stew turns out [Recipe]

Burning belly fat is a common health goal for many people [Pinterest]

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat