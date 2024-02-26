5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

In times like these, the best way to survive is to apply money-saving tips when shopping for items. With regards to this, here are five money-saving tips for shopping during hardship:

1. Budgeting

The first step to saving money during hardship is to set a strict budget before stepping out on a shopping trip. It is important to not only set the budget but to also stick to it. A strict budget can help you prioritise essential purchases and avoid overspending.

2. Make a list

To save money while shopping during hardship, it is advisable to make a list of needed items and stick to it. A time of hardship is not the best time to indulge in impulse buying. Hence, you need to be sure of the things you need and put them into a list.

3. Compare prices

Another money-saving tip for shopping during hardship is to take some time to compare prices at different stores or online platforms to ensure you're getting the best deals. With the way things are going up each day, you might be lucky to get someone still selling at old prices if you do this.

4. Buy generic brands

Opting for generic or store-brand products instead of name brands is another money-saving tip while shopping. Generic brands are often cheaper but can be of comparable quality.

5. Buy in bulk

This comes as a no-brainer, especially with the increasing prices of items that happen daily. Consider buying non-perishable items in bulk to take advantage of lower prices. Just make sure you'll use them before they expire.