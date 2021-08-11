A fast-paced city would have people leaving their homes early to avoid traffic. Though because of a lot of bridge construction, there has been little traffic in this city.

Port Harcourt has brought up entertainers like Duncan Mighty, Ajebo Hustlers, Omah Lay and, of course, PH first daughter, BB Naija alumnus, Tacha.

Port Harcourt is like Lagos in some ways. For example, you are likely to experience a bizarre and funny occurrence once you leave your house.

But asides from all that, you can have a lot of fun in Port Harcourt in these places.

Pleasure Park

Pleasure Park is the kind of place you find yourself going back to over and over again. It is very serene.

It has a wide expanse of green grass, trees, and a beautiful lake. You can just go there to take a walk, clear your head and enjoy the beauty of nature.

There are so many fun activities like kayaking, paintballing, sip and paint, climbing, and also different types of rides and climbs in the park. There is also two cinemas, and a couple restaurants where you can have great meals and cool drinks.

You should know that you have to pay a gate fee to enter.

Bole Festival

The Bole Festival is so much fun! There is food, drinks and a live concert. This year had Fireboy DML as part of the impressive line up of musicians. The date of the festival changes from year to year.

But, you don’t have to wait for the Bole Festival to visit Port Harcourt to have the best bole of your life.

Any other bole you have had in any part of the country cannot be compared to the ones in Port Harcourt.

Bole in Port Harcourt is a full course meal, with fish, chicken, groundnut, roasted yam, and hot sauce. It is simply delicious!

Bonny Island

Bonny Island is perfect for a getaway or vacation. To access Bonny Island from Port Harcourt, you need to enter a boat or a ferry.

In Bonny Island there are many places to have a good time like Finima nature park, Bonny Golf Course and Finima Beach.

Nightlife in Port Harcourt GRA

If you want to have fun all night long, then Port Harcourt GRA is certainly the place. Port Harcourt GRA has a ton of posh bars and restaurants. Try Cubana Lounge, Lamborghini Lounge, Platinum, Casa Blanca, and many others.

You would experience good food, music, drinks and a great time in all these bars. Plus, Port Harcourt GRA is pretty safe.

Port Harcourt City Mall

On a busy day like a Saturday or a public holiday, Port Harcourt Mall can never be as crowded as Ikeja City Mall.

If you have been to Ikeja City Mall on Sunday, the crowd is almost enough to start a settlement but not so with Port Harcourt City Mall.

Also, there are several fairly priced restaurants. Go upstairs and have the best chicken and chips of your life for less than N200.