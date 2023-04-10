5 Easter traditions around the world
Have you ever wondered how Easter is celebrated in other countries of the world?
Here are five of them;
1) Pots smashing in Greece
In places like Corfu in Greece, there is an Easter tradition where they smash pots. This takes place on Easter Saturday around noon. Church bells start ringing and the residents throw out earthen pots from their balconies followed by cheering from a crowd.
For them, this signifies creating an “earthquake-like” sound similar to the one that occurred following Christ’s resurrection from his tomb.
2) Giant omelette in France
In Haux, France, there is a tradition where locals make a giant omelette on Easter Monday and distribute portions to thousands of people who attend the event.
This tradition has been going on for over 30 years and started when Napoleon Bonaparte while visiting the area, enjoyed eating eggs so much that he asked that a giant omelette be prepared for his troops.
The Easter giant omelette festival includes other activities such as dancing, music, or parades.
3) Well decorations in Germany
In Germany, there is a tradition where public wells or fountains are decorated with Easter eggs during Easter. This tradition is called Osterbrunnen and it is celebrated in Southern Germany. As soon as it is close to Easter, decorations are put up and these remain until a couple of weeks after Easter.
4) Wet Monday in Slovakia
Slovakians celebrate Easter with what is known as Wet Monday. During this period, Slovakia’s men splash the women with a bucket of cold water.
It is believed that this action releases blessings of fertility and strength on the soaked individual. After the water is poured, the women give the men Easter eggs, fruit and money.
5) Kite flying in Bermuda
People in Bermuda celebrate Easter with kite flying. On Good Friday, residents of all ages fly special Bermuda kites to mark Christ's resurrection. The kites are locally made with colourful tissue-paper; some people spend weeks making theirs.
