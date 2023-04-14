The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 countries where beaches are completely free and why Lagos should adopt that

Temi Iwalaiye

The access to the beach in these places are completely free.

A beach in California [LAdailynews]
A beach in California [LAdailynews]

In some countries with coastal areas, access to beaches and natural spaces is free and maintained by the government.

Here are five such countries.

A beach in Australia [Australiantraveller]
A beach in Australia [Australiantraveller] Pulse Nigeria

Australia has one of the world's longest coastlines in the world. Generally, any ground that is below the high-tide line is regarded as Crown Land and accessible to the public.

In Cyprus, beaches are not only accessible to anyone but resorts are prohibited from controlling the shoreline or charging for access, so whether or not you paid to stay in a hotel, you will be allowed to enter. Sunbeds and other amenities that are not available to the public but are free for hotel guests.

A beach in California [LAdailynews]
A beach in California [LAdailynews] Pulse Nigeria

California is a state in the United States. All beaches in California are considered public by law. Every beach along the West Coast is free, making the Pacific coastline between the Canadian and American borders of California accessible.

The beaches in Barbados are free except for the places that have been bought by all-inclusive resorts. The presence of resorts can make access difficult. People might have to pay for a day pass to use amenities like lounge chairs and restrooms but where there are no resorts it is completely free.

A beach in Spain [Beachweddings]
A beach in Spain [Beachweddings] Pulse Nigeria

Beach access is not only open to everyone and free across Spain, but resorts are prohibited from limiting access. Sunbeds and beach umbrellas may be reserved for hotel guests and available for a fee.

Elegushi beach Lagos
Elegushi beach Lagos ece-auto-gen

The beach experience in Lagos State, Nigeria is entirely diluted. You can hardly enjoy the experience because you pay for every single thing. From gate pass to parking to food and drinks (which you are not allowed to bring into the beach) and even chairs you sit on, it costs a lot of money.

You can pay as much as ₦50,000 to access some private beaches. While private enterprise is good, it seems ridiculous for us to pay for God-given resources and pay exorbitantly too. Maintaining the beaches for the populace is part of the government's service to the people of a state.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

