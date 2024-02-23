ADVERTISEMENT
3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

Oghenerume Progress

Many have argued that someone went into hell from Nigeria and forgot to close the door behind them.

This heat is no one's mate
Many have argued that someone went into hell from Nigeria and forgot to close the door behind them. While this is definitely not the case, there is no argument about the heat wave.

It's so bad that fans are now blowing hot hair which means having power is no guarantee that you will be comfortable in this heat, unless you have an air-condition (AC) at home. But then, not everyone has this luxury and even those who do, with the increasing utility bills keeping your AC on 24/7 will take its toll on your account balance.

To combat this, here are three places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave;

Banks are always fully air-conditioned, thankfully. This makes it one of the best places to get free AC during this heat wave. Simply walk into any branch close to you, take a seat in any of the chairs, they definitely will not charge you for that and you could get lots of cool air just sitting there. You could always use the time to get some pending bank transactions done while you are there enjoying free AC.

If you attend one of those churches that are fully air-conditioned, now is the time to not miss any service because that's another way to enjoy free AC during this heat wave. You also get to spend some time in God's presence making it a win-win situation.

Another place free AC is guaranteed in this heat wave is waiting rooms. Most office waiting rooms have their ACs on and most times in full blast. So, if you know anyone working in such places, you can always visit and spend time in the waiting room with the excuse of waiting for them.

Aside from these places to get free AC, there are also restaurants, hotels, people's offices and even your own workplace where you can enjoy some AC, because indeed, this heat is no one's mate and I hope this helps.

