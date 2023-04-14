The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

Temi Iwalaiye

Save up, start small and experience a country outside Nigeria.

African countries you can visit on a budget [gettyimages]
African countries you can visit on a budget [gettyimages]

Recommended articles

Well, that’s not exactly the case. There are some countries that you can travel to with less than ₦100,000.

Here are three of them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Places martyrs is a monument in Cotonou [Tripadvisor]
Places martyrs is a monument in Cotonou [Tripadvisor] Pulse Nigeria

Just from the coast of Lagos, you can take a boat to Cotonou from about ₦5,000 - ₦10,000. You can get hotels for as cheap as ₦12,000 according to Hotels.ng. You can also choose a mid-range hotel that costs about ₦48,000.

There are many cultural sites to visit in Cotonou. There are many monuments, art galleries, beaches, markets and ancient churches to visit.

Take a picture at Black Star Monument, Accra, Ghana [Wikipedia commons]
Take a picture at Black Star Monument, Accra, Ghana [Wikipedia commons] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

There are many ways to travel to Ghana, you can go by road or by air, but the cheapest way is by road. With ₦30,000 - ₦50,000, you can use popular transportation companies like ABC Transport and GIGM. You can also get hotels that are as cheap as ₦16,000 according to hotels.ng. There are so many monuments in Ghana, beaches, surf clubs and parks to visit in Ghana. Ghana also has a vibrant nightlife.

Cameroon has beautiful natural sites [Dreamafrica]
Cameroon has beautiful natural sites [Dreamafrica] Pulse Nigeria

This is a border country to Nigeria. You can go by air or by road, the cheapest means is by road. You just have to travel to Calabar first and go by road to Cameroon.

Cameroon is bursting with many cultures and sites. You can get hotels that are as cheap as ₦11,000. When in Cameroon you can visit a lot of natural sites like waterfalls, take hikes up mountains and visit different museums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you visit these places, you should have your ECOWAS passport, know how to convert your naira to their local currency and if your network provider is available in that country.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

Why you should start using onion water now!

Why you should start using onion water now!

5 countries where beaches are completely free and why Lagos should adopt that

5 countries where beaches are completely free and why Lagos should adopt that

The most expensive sneakers ever sold belonged to Michael Jordan

The most expensive sneakers ever sold belonged to Michael Jordan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

The Eyo masquerades and the significance of the Eyo festival

The Eyo masquerades and the significance of the Eyo festival

5 Interesting festivals celebrated by the Igarra people of Edo state

5 Interesting festivals celebrated by the Igarra people of Edo state

How to lose weight without going to the gym

How to lose weight without going to the gym

5 good morning messages for your man that will rekindle his love for you

5 good morning messages for your man that will rekindle his love for you

5 outfit inspiration for Eid-al-Fitr inspired by Aissata Diallo

5 outfit inspiration for Eid-al-Fitr inspired by Aissata Diallo

5 fruits that will brighten your complexion

5 fruits that will brighten your complexion

Pulse Sports

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why you should start using onion water now! [Ohamsgist]

Why you should start using onion water now!

Fishes are quite healthy [Saveur]

5 foods to eat if you want to live longer and healthier

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan