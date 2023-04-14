3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

Well, that’s not exactly the case. There are some countries that you can travel to with less than ₦100,000.

Here are three of them.

1. Cotonou, Benin Republic

Just from the coast of Lagos, you can take a boat to Cotonou from about ₦5,000 - ₦10,000. You can get hotels for as cheap as ₦12,000 according to Hotels.ng. You can also choose a mid-range hotel that costs about ₦48,000.

There are many cultural sites to visit in Cotonou. There are many monuments, art galleries, beaches, markets and ancient churches to visit.

2. Accra, Ghana

There are many ways to travel to Ghana, you can go by road or by air, but the cheapest way is by road. With ₦30,000 - ₦50,000, you can use popular transportation companies like ABC Transport and GIGM. You can also get hotels that are as cheap as ₦16,000 according to hotels.ng. There are so many monuments in Ghana, beaches, surf clubs and parks to visit in Ghana. Ghana also has a vibrant nightlife.

3. Douala, Cameroon

This is a border country to Nigeria. You can go by air or by road, the cheapest means is by road. You just have to travel to Calabar first and go by road to Cameroon.

Cameroon is bursting with many cultures and sites. You can get hotels that are as cheap as ₦11,000. When in Cameroon you can visit a lot of natural sites like waterfalls, take hikes up mountains and visit different museums.

