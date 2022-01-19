RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

10 snacks Gen Zs and millenials can never forget

Temi Iwalaiye

Let’s go down memory lane with some of the fun snacks we ate as children;

Cabin biscuits were also very popular [HowNigerian]

Recently, I pondered on how children these days will never know what it means to buy cheap snacks.

If you were a child in the late part of the 90s or the early 2000s, the fun part of school was the cheap afterschool snacks. They cost kobos and remained at N5 for a long time.

Nowadays, biscuits cost at least N50 and juice boxes are about N100.

Here are the some of the old school snacks we ate;

Biscao tasted delicious [Nairaland]

This chocolate biscuit has nothing on Oreos. I almost got whooped for leaving the house without telling my mother I went to buy it.

Speedy was absolutely delicious [Krakstv]

Speedy was that snack everyone rushed to buy during break time. Maybe the best thing about it was the ball-shaped biscuits which I loved to play with before eating.

Okin biscuits were popular [Twitter]

Okin biscuits is also an OG in the world of biscuits. The only issue is I didn't like it, but some people did.

Coconut was just like speedy, but it has a vanilla taste. It was one of my favourites.

Fantasia was also delicious [Sumalfoods]

This tastes delicious, but it became popular much later on.

Every child loved goody goody [Ochulo]

Goody goody was so uncommon, but whenever you found it, you felt like you were taking the best chocolate in the world. It cost N10 then, we used to think it was expensive.

Cabin biscuits were also very popular [HowNigerian]

These dry biscuits were for school, especially boarding school, but it is better when taken with chocolate tea.

This was in the same category as coconut and speedy.

Robo robo were as sweet as sin [Nairaland]

This was the cheap version of M&Ms.

These tasted nothing like Mcvites [Sumalfoods]

These were nothing like Mcvities digestive biscuits.

