Recently, I pondered on how children these days will never know what it means to buy cheap snacks.
10 snacks Gen Zs and millenials can never forget
Let’s go down memory lane with some of the fun snacks we ate as children;
If you were a child in the late part of the 90s or the early 2000s, the fun part of school was the cheap afterschool snacks. They cost kobos and remained at N5 for a long time.
Nowadays, biscuits cost at least N50 and juice boxes are about N100.
Here are the some of the old school snacks we ate;
1. Biscao
This chocolate biscuit has nothing on Oreos. I almost got whooped for leaving the house without telling my mother I went to buy it.
2. Speedy
Speedy was that snack everyone rushed to buy during break time. Maybe the best thing about it was the ball-shaped biscuits which I loved to play with before eating.
3. Okin biscuits
Okin biscuits is also an OG in the world of biscuits. The only issue is I didn't like it, but some people did.
4. Coconut
Coconut was just like speedy, but it has a vanilla taste. It was one of my favourites.
5. Fantasia
This tastes delicious, but it became popular much later on.
6. Goody goody
Goody goody was so uncommon, but whenever you found it, you felt like you were taking the best chocolate in the world. It cost N10 then, we used to think it was expensive.
7. Cabin biscuits
These dry biscuits were for school, especially boarding school, but it is better when taken with chocolate tea.
8. Milkmaid
This was in the same category as coconut and speedy.
9. Robo Robo
This was the cheap version of M&Ms.
10. Digestive biscuits
These were nothing like Mcvities digestive biscuits.
