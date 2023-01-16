ADVERTISEMENT
5 snacks only 90s kids can relate to

Oghenerume Progress

Growing up, a lot of kids had their favorite snacks they just could not do without.

yale
yale

A lot of these snacks are no longer available today, but that does not mean we love them any less. Here are five snacks only 90s kids can relate to.

The company Yale was really popular back in the day as it made most of our favorite biscuits. Some examples are speedy, glucose malted milk, wheat meal digestive coaster, bakers rich shortcake, Kent etc. Yale at the time really dominated our biscuit world.

This was a popular sweet in the 90s made from sugar and shaped into cones. It was pretty cheap at the time and made the perfect snack to munch on when returning from school.

Ojukwu finger
Ojukwu finger Pulse Nigeria

If you were looking for biscuits to satisfy your sweet buds back in the day, Pako biscuits is definitely not your go-to biscuits.

But on those days you've eaten your lunch money or you are saving it to buy something else, Pako biscuits is the one biscuits that will satisfy you. Just one pack and drink enough water and you are good for the afternoon.

pako biscuits
pako biscuits Pulse Nigeria

This sweet rocked our worlds back in the day. It came with a creamy and chocolate mix and a lot of kids would start with one part of it and finish with the other part. When you're done, there are other uses for the pack and spoon like dishing your own meal into it and eating from it.

sibije
sibije Pulse Nigeria

Baba Dudu is this hard dark brown nutty candy made from coconut and sugar. It was available in almost every small provision store around the corner in everyone's neighborhood.

Baba dudu is made by boiling coconut milk with sugar till it darkens and then it is shaped into round or oval balls and tied into nylons to look like candy necklace.

baba dudu
baba dudu Pulse Nigeria

With all the above snacks, one drink most kids always relied on to wash them down was the telephone juice. With telephone juice, you get a toy and a delicious drink all rolled into one.

telephone juice
telephone juice Pulse Nigeria

As a 90s kid, which of these snacks was your favorite?

