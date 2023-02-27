ADVERTISEMENT
How to slay a red carpet: Zendaya attends awards shows in jaw-dropping outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s award season in Hollywood, and Zendaya is back with a bang.

Zendaya at the NAACP and SAG awards [Instagram/fashionbombdaily/people]
Even though she wasn’t at the Golden Globes and Critics Awards, the Euphoria star, Zendaya came back to the red carpet looking exquisite.

At the NAACP image awards, she wore a vintage Versace black and green gown styled by Law Roach. Everything was perfect about this outfit: the jewellery, the bob-shaped hair, the black pumps, excellent.

For her second look of the night, she recreated another vintage look: a white bandeau from Prada and a skirt with star-shaped cut-outs.

After seeing so many abysmal red carpet looks over the past months, we are happy that Zendaya is back and teaching everyone how to slay the red carpet.

Zendaya wore a floral gown with floral appliques from Valentino to the SAG awards. She looked soft, feminine and beautiful. She certainly gives old holiday glam. Also, we loved her jewellery, it complimented the look.

Her last look was something soft and silky. She wore a slip dress. What we loved about it was the colour blocking of pink, blue and black. We also loved how she changed jewellery.

What we loved about her look was how she used fabric, not sequins, not mesh but solid fabric; it was so glamorous and one of the best looks of the award season.

