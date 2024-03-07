Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree
Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year honours at the prestigious Billboard Women in Music event on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Recommended articles
She wore a lace and feathered black Alaia gown and tied her hair into bantu knots. On the red carpet, Tems spoke about staying true to herself and not confining herself to a particular music genre. According to Tems, she just shows up as her authentic self.
The Billboard Women in Music Awards not only recognises remarkable achievements in music but also hope to inspire generations of women around the world. Tems's who broke into the limelight since her smash hit record, 'Essence' with Wizkid and has since been rising fast is undoubtedly dedicated and talented.
Hosted by the captivating Tracee Ellis Ross, the event sparkled with glamour and celebrated the extraordinary talent and contributions of women in music across the globe.
The 2024 ceremony was a showcase of the powerful and diverse voices shaping contemporary music. Joining Tems as esteemed honourees were: Karol G. (Colombia): Woman of the Year, Kylie Minogue (Australia): Legendary Pop Icon, Charli XCX (England): boundary-pushing singer-songwriter, Ice Spice (USA): Trailblazing Rapper and Hitmaker Award Winner, Victoria Monét (USA) is a multifaceted singer-songwriter and many others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng