Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

She wore a lace and feathered black Alaia gown and tied her hair into bantu knots. On the red carpet, Tems spoke about staying true to herself and not confining herself to a particular music genre. According to Tems, she just shows up as her authentic self.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards not only recognises remarkable achievements in music but also hope to inspire generations of women around the world. Tems's who broke into the limelight since her smash hit record, 'Essence' with Wizkid and has since been rising fast is undoubtedly dedicated and talented.

Hosted by the captivating Tracee Ellis Ross, the event sparkled with glamour and celebrated the extraordinary talent and contributions of women in music across the globe.