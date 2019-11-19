After a 5-day screening of several films and documentaries, the festival came to an end with the presentation of awards to several filmmakers and actors.

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is an International film showcase in Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos. It presents a complete immersion into the world of film making with participation from all over Africa and the Diaspora.

The award show, which was hosted by Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju and Ibrahim Suleiman had several Nigerian celebrities showing up in their best of outfits and we're inspired. From Rita Dominic to Uche Jombo, here are some of the stylish looks we spotted at the event.

Rita Dominic retains her crown as the queen of style in this amazing outfit designed by Tubo.

Ibrahim Suleiman came through with the dapper look as he host 2019 AFRIFF.

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju made a fashion statement withe wonderful piece of art.

Uche Jombo comes to mind when you talk unique and this outfit proves that.

Ini Edo is the definition of gorgeous in this amazing outfit and we can't help but admire this look.

Tope Tedela switched up his look and we love it.

Kate Henshaw's choice of a high-necked gown worked quite well as she was able to pull off the stylish look.

We all know Michelle Dede doesn't do simple and we're definitely rooting for this piece of work on her.