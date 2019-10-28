2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), which held on Sunday, October 27, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos started with guests showing up on the red carpet.

The 15th edition of the AMAA 2019 had quite a lot of glitz and glamour as several celebrities stepped out in their best outfits. The prestigious award show which was hosted by Actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju , Lorenzo Menakaya and comedian, Funnybone.

Most of your favorite celebrities came all out to look their best at the award but some of them stood out with their trendy and fashion-forward outfits.

#BBNaija Esther looking all gorgeous in blue [Instagram/ Esther Agunbiade] Instagram/ Esther Agunbiade

From the award winner, Sola Sobowale and many other lovely faces, here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2019 AMAA.

Ace actress, Sola Sobowale made an entrance with her fashionable outfit, designed by Ceoluminee. The 'King of Boys' herself demonstrated her reign in her elegant and classy jumpsuit. This outfit is the definition of extra.

Actress, Jemima Osunde went for simple satin outfit that says less is more. We're in love with the fittings of the lovely gown on her. The beautiful actress was designed by Julyet Peters and styled by Stylepundit.

#BBNaija Esther stayed gorgeous in blue sequin outfits that showed off her amazing curves perfectly. The high ponytail was the perfect hairstyle to match this look. The ruffles made the outfit which was designed by Oobiuku.

Frood was definitely fresh and odd in Diamond Dark Suits. The prints on the suit made his look stand out and fresh.

Actress, Belinda Effah shinned bright in her unique outfit. The outfit which was styled by Timi had a that dramatic and extra look you need to see on the red carpet of an award show.

Actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor came through with that princess feel in her purple lovely dress which gave her a grand entry on the red carpet.

Nicole Banna brought the sunflower vibe with her lovely outfit that was undoubtedly stunning.

AMMA 2019 bella naija style

You can never go wrong in black especially if you can pull off amazing style like actress, Chidiebere Anede. This outfit is what should be seen on the red carpet.

The ever-beautiful Dakore Egbuson Akande had us stuck on her Instagram page with her stylish outfit.

Actress, Toni Tones also made black look beautiful as she pulled an amazing style and we totally loved it.

BBN ex-housemate, Thelma doesn't just bring it all to the dance floor, she did the same at the AMAA 2019 in her lovely velvet gown. The feathers, embroidery and slit gave the outfit a unique look and we can't seem to get over the lovely look.