Style Inspiration - Nengi's 10 best looks on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Ranking Nengi Hampson's top 10 pictures based on the number of likes, outfit and aesthetic in no order.

Nengi Hampson has some of the most fire photos on her IG {instagram/nengi}
Nengi Hampson {instagram/nengi} Pulse Nigeria

Reality TV star, Nengi Hampson, popularly known as Nengi is known to always drop some bombshell photos on Instagram.

Nengi has over 2.4 million folllowers on Instagram and her pictures are one of the most liked among Nigeria's celebrities on the social media platform.

These are our top 10 best pictures of Nengi;

In 2 days the picture had over 291,000 likes, one of her best pictures so far.

For the first day of the Big Brother naija reunion, Nengi looked like snow white, wearing a black gown from Xtrabride. It got 185,000 likes in 18 hours. The likes are still increasing by the minute.

Wearing payporte, she dazzled at the poolside overlooking Johannesburg, the picture had over 266,000 likes.

Draped in white and photographed by Kelechi Amadi-Obi. Nengi looked like an angel and got 288,000 likes.

Wearing Lady Beelionaire luxury, Nengi looked perfectly serene. The picture has 235,000 likes.

Everyone likes a good bikini photo. This picture had over 234,000 likes.

She looked regal in a gown made by Flat 17 studio. The picture garnered a whopping 289,000 likes.

She looked like the belle of the ball in and Instagram users loved the picture. It had 244,000 likes.

Everything about this look was top tier. Captured by George Okoro, wearing Style Temple and face beat by Jide of St Ola. It was no wonder the look pulled 217,000 likes.

For a brand shoot, Nengi looked pretty in a black leather gown. The picture had over 232 likes.

Temi Iwalaiye

