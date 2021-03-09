Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has acquired a mansion.

The reality TV star shared photos of the new property via her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

"2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you Lord for continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home 😄," she captioned the photos.

Congratulations to Nengi as she joins the list of reality TV stars with properties in Lagos.

The reality TV star was one of the housemate from the fifth season of the show.

She can be described as one of the most successful reality TV stars from BBNaija.

In 2020, she was appointed as a Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State governor on 'The Girl Child.'