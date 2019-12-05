One of the most prestigious fashion show, British Fashion Awards 2019 held on Monday, December 2 with the most fashionable celebrities in attendance.

The fashion show, organized by the British Fashion Council, recognizes the most innovative designers. The glamorous night brought out the best and brightest looks. From Rihanna's sparkling holster to Naomi Campbell's bare embellished gowns, the celebrities brought their A-game to the event.

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for an ethereal white outfit complete with impressive jewels [Grazia Daily UK] Grazia Daily

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the show in a lovely all-white Richard Quinn gown, and she did a great job as the host. Today's article will highlight some of the mind blowing looks we spotted at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

ALSO READ: TFAA 2019: See our favorite looks from the event

Here are some of the looks.

1. Supermodel, Naomi Campbell, who was honored with the Fashion Icon Award captured everyone's attention in a partly sheer, embellished design by Alexander McQueen.

2. Adut Akech came through a striking green ballgown by Valentino which featured a slit up the leg and a giant bow. The Model of the Year kept her accessories just as glamorous, wearing sparkling shoes, an embellished bag, and some beautiful long earrings.

Rihanna Bella Naija

3. Rihanna looked incredibly chic in a mint green creation from her label, Fenty. The satin dress featured tulle detail and sheer gloves, while she spiced it up with a diamond necklace and some green shoes to seal the look.

4. Lewis Hamilton looks dapper in an embellished designer suit with a turtle-necked top to complete the amazing look.

5. Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones looked lovely as she showed up on the red carpet in a glittery red dress with bow detail from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. She added De Beers jewellery and red velvet clutch to complete the look.

6. Mother of dragons, Emilia Clarke was one of the most colorful woman of the night. She rocked a bright yellow dress by Schiaparelli. The actress' dress featured cut-out detail, a pencil skirt and long flowing, voluminous sleeves.

7. Winnie Harlow looks unquestionably elegant in her statement dress. The supermodel walked into the red carpet in a pink gown from Vivienne Westwood's 2020 Spring/ Summer collection.