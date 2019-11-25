The annual event is a platform where potentials, relentless, hard-working youths are recognized for their excellent input in their craft.

Some celebrities, media personalities, and influencers made this year's edition a remarkable one with their fashionable looks that caught us off guard.Most celebrities looked amazing but not all made to our list of the best dressed.

From ladies in high-slits to gents in their dapper looks, here are some of the looks we were totally crushing on at TFAA 2019.

Have a look!

1. Diane Russet brought it hot to the red carpet in her lovely thigh-high slit and we can't help but crush on our brown skin girl.

2. Actress, Toni Tones gave us that look that depicts extra with the longest train of the night in Mazelle Studio piece.

3. Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju came through in glitters and we can say she made the red carpet glamorous

4. Designer, Fai World walked in strapped in a brutal suit that made him stand out.

Green with envy! Bimbo Ademoye also slayed the thigh-high slit and we absolutely love it.

5. Toyin Abraham gave us the cinderella vibe in her beautifully designed gown by Houseof Khareed

6. Bolanle is our golden princess as she glows through the red carpet in lovely dress designed by Samuel Noon.

7. BBN ex-housemate, Elozonam jumped on the print trend and he looked dapper in this stylish outfit.

8. Simi Drey is red hot as she shows off her sexy legs in this amazing outfit.

9. Stylist, Kie-Kie shined bright in her sky blue outfit that had us stuck on the 'gram

10. Style Infidel came through with the sauce in a custom made suit by David Wej.

11. Spot the fascinator! Media personality, Pelumi Shittu justified the classy style and she didn't go wrong in black.