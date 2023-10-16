ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best-dressed celebrities at Wizkid’s mother's funeral.

Fashion at the funeral of wizkid's mother [Instagram]
Fashion at the funeral of wizkid's mother [Instagram]

Recommended articles

For this event, many dignitaries like the Oba of Elegushi, Kwam 1, Banky W, and many other celebrities were in attendance. The event was also a feast of different styles, especially by the women.

Here are the best-dressed:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy is back and better than ever since leaving the Big Brother Naija All-Stars show. I especially love how she used satin for the corset of her gown.

I loved how decently Kim Oprah dressed by using satin for the sleeve and cleavage. It was appropriate for a funeral and wasn’t an ‘owambe’ type style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eniola went for a deconstructed sleeve on just one; I can’t say I am a big fan of this outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophia looked breathtaking in Matopedia. The tailoring was fit for a bride.

We all know it's never a fashion miss with Osas, I loved the floral design on one half of the outfit, that's how a deconstruction should be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of Wizkid’s first child looked absolutely stunning. The simplicity of this outfit made it beautiful. I was so happy I didn’t have to see the corsets throughout.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Debunking the fears, rumours and myths surrounding anaesthesia

Debunking the fears, rumours and myths surrounding anaesthesia

The painful way people had surgery before anaesthesia was developed

The painful way people had surgery before anaesthesia was developed

5 biblical cities still existing today

5 biblical cities still existing today

Why Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde's 'Sanaa' is not just another celeb skincare line

Why Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde's 'Sanaa' is not just another celeb skincare line

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Oku riro: The Yoruba system for avenging the dead

Oku riro: The Yoruba system for avenging the dead

Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

Tracking daily step counts can be a useful tool for weight management

Tracking daily step counts can be a useful tool for weight management

Lagos Street Food Celebration by 3X4 Gourmet celebrates richness & diversity of Nigerian street food cuisine

Lagos Street Food Celebration by 3X4 Gourmet celebrates richness & diversity of Nigerian street food cuisine

What Stephanie Nolen learnt from chasing mosquitoes around the world — they're winning

What Stephanie Nolen learnt from chasing mosquitoes around the world — they're winning

Do you have what it takes to guess what these spelling bee words mean?

Do you have what it takes to guess what these spelling bee words mean?

How to win a spelling bee competition like a pro

How to win a spelling bee competition like a pro

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best dressed influencers at Pulse Influencer Awards

Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Half shoes should be banned [jumia]

5 things Nigerian men love to wear that are ugly

Toke Makinwa workwear inspiration [instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa

Pasties [etsy]

4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra