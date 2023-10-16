Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

For this event, many dignitaries like the Oba of Elegushi, Kwam 1, Banky W, and many other celebrities were in attendance. The event was also a feast of different styles, especially by the women.

Here are the best-dressed:

Mercy Eke

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy is back and better than ever since leaving the Big Brother Naija All-Stars show. I especially love how she used satin for the corset of her gown.

Kim Oprah

I loved how decently Kim Oprah dressed by using satin for the sleeve and cleavage. It was appropriate for a funeral and wasn’t an ‘owambe’ type style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eniola Badmus

Eniola went for a deconstructed sleeve on just one; I can’t say I am a big fan of this outfit.

Sophia Egbueje

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophia looked breathtaking in Matopedia. The tailoring was fit for a bride.

Osas Ighodaro

We all know it's never a fashion miss with Osas, I loved the floral design on one half of the outfit, that's how a deconstruction should be.

Oluwanishola

ADVERTISEMENT