Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Here are the best-dressed celebrities at Wizkid’s mother's funeral.
For this event, many dignitaries like the Oba of Elegushi, Kwam 1, Banky W, and many other celebrities were in attendance. The event was also a feast of different styles, especially by the women.
Here are the best-dressed:
Mercy Eke
Mercy is back and better than ever since leaving the Big Brother Naija All-Stars show. I especially love how she used satin for the corset of her gown.
Kim Oprah
I loved how decently Kim Oprah dressed by using satin for the sleeve and cleavage. It was appropriate for a funeral and wasn’t an ‘owambe’ type style.
Eniola Badmus
Eniola went for a deconstructed sleeve on just one; I can’t say I am a big fan of this outfit.
Sophia Egbueje
Sophia looked breathtaking in Matopedia. The tailoring was fit for a bride.
Osas Ighodaro
We all know it's never a fashion miss with Osas, I loved the floral design on one half of the outfit, that's how a deconstruction should be.
Oluwanishola
The mother of Wizkid’s first child looked absolutely stunning. The simplicity of this outfit made it beautiful. I was so happy I didn’t have to see the corsets throughout.
