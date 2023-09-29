Burna Boy and 4 other Nigerians shaping the global fashion industry - BOF

BOF wrote on their Instagram page, “After months of extensive research, our editors have selected 100 exciting new additions to this influential community. It’s our most global cohort to date, with members representing 44 different nationalities based in 26 countries across eight categories.”

Here are five Nigerians who were on the list:

1. Burna Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, was chosen by Burberry for an advertisement campaign last year. With million streams and sold out worldwide concerts, he has expanded the afrobeat genre to a global audience.

Burna Boy has been dressed by many British fashion luxury brands. He has graced red carpets like the Met Gala, been a front-row fixture at fashion week shows like Kenzo, and previously collaborated with Boohoo for their menswear line.

2. Elizabeth Isiorho

ADVERTISEMENT

She is the founder of Beth Model Management. Isiorho is "a pioneer in the modelling industry in Nigeria, she has been working for two decades to launch new faces and develop a pipeline of models for fashion capital, BOF writes.

Her most popular clients include Nigeria's Mayowa Nicholas, who has walked campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Calvin Klein, and South Sudanese model Nyagua Ruea.

3. Yinka Ash

He is the founder of Ashluxe. Yinka Ash is also founder and chief buyer of Lagos-based Ashluxury is a leader in Nigeria's growing streetwear industry and "{a tastemaker in the city's luxury retail scene." The store located in Lekki stocks international brands like Coperni, A Cold Wall, Rhude, Kenzo, and Ashluxe. According to BOF, "Ash's store attracts celebrity clients including Afrobeats musicians and Nollywood actors."

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Adeju Thompson

Pulse Nigeria

Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme won the International Woolmark Prize in 2023 for his innovative designs that "challenge fashion norms around blackness, African design, masculinity, and beauty."

In 2018, Thompson founded the Lagos Space Programme, a design project that explores African futures through genderless collections. The brand was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in 2021 and featured in the Victoria and Albert Museum's "Africa Fashion" exhibit.

5. Gabriel Moses

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Gabriel Moses, a renowned photographer and filmmaker, has collaborated with brands like Adidas, Dior, Apple, and Burberry. At age 18, he was hired for his first Nike ad, he was also the youngest photographer to ever shoot a Dazed cover.