The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Celebrities love showing off and there is no better place to do it than on Instagram. This week, a slew of celebrities came through with the best photos on the social media platform.
From a popular TV host to reality TV stars, these are celebrities with the best photos on Instagram this week.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi was a showstopper in her multi-coloured jacket.
Linda Osifo
This week was Linda Osifo’s birthday, and she flooded her timeline with beautiful photographs taken by Kelechi Amadi Obi and make-up by Bimpe Onakoya.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka is dapper in this Mai Atafo attire.
Funke ‘Jenifa’ Akindele
Funke was stunning in this beaded black blazer gown.
Neo
Neo looks like a model in a fashion magazine in this all white 'fit.
