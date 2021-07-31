RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

These celebrities had the best photos on Instagram this week.

Celebrities love showing off and there is no better place to do it than on Instagram. This week, a slew of celebrities came through with the best photos on the social media platform.

From a popular TV host to reality TV stars, these are celebrities with the best photos on Instagram this week.

Nengi was a showstopper in her multi-coloured jacket.

This week was Linda Osifo’s birthday, and she flooded her timeline with beautiful photographs taken by Kelechi Amadi Obi and make-up by Bimpe Onakoya.

Ebuka is dapper in this Mai Atafo attire.

Funke was stunning in this beaded black blazer gown.

Neo looks like a model in a fashion magazine in this all white 'fit.

