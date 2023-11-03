Banke Kuku's latest collection features stunning evening gowns and ready-to-wear outfits

The set of the fashion show was an open-space garden to mirror the ethos of the latest collection. Actor and fashion influencer, Eku Edewor was the host of the event and she beamed in latest Banke Kuku.

Many A-list guests trooped in to support Banke Kuku, a renowned fashion designer who has clothed many international celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Jackie Aina and Nigerian celebrities like Davido and Adekunle Gold. What makes Banke Kuku stand out is her love for fabric, especially silk, though she experimented with lace, velvet and other fabric textures.

In this latest collection, Banke branches from her usual forte, which is usually loungewear and ready-to-wear, into some very gorgeous evening gowns, making use of elaborate embroidery perfect for awards shows and red carpet appearances.

However, Banke still stuck to her one true love by producing amazing ready-to-wear two-pieces perfect for work, school, church, business meetings, and everyday life. There were also many loungewear that screamed rich-aunty. Some of the outfits were accompanied by beautiful accessories, like gorgeous purses.

