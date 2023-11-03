ADVERTISEMENT
Banke Kuku's latest collection features stunning evening gowns and ready-to-wear outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian eponymous fashion designer, Banke Kuku, recently launched a new collection, The Eden Collection.

Banke Kuku and model at the launch of the latest collection
The set of the fashion show was an open-space garden to mirror the ethos of the latest collection. Actor and fashion influencer, Eku Edewor was the host of the event and she beamed in latest Banke Kuku.

Eku Edewor was the delectable host
Many A-list guests trooped in to support Banke Kuku, a renowned fashion designer who has clothed many international celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Jackie Aina and Nigerian celebrities like Davido and Adekunle Gold. What makes Banke Kuku stand out is her love for fabric, especially silk, though she experimented with lace, velvet and other fabric textures.

Gorgeous Banke Kuku evening gowns
Gorgeous Banke Kuku evening gowns Pulse Nigeria

In this latest collection, Banke branches from her usual forte, which is usually loungewear and ready-to-wear, into some very gorgeous evening gowns, making use of elaborate embroidery perfect for awards shows and red carpet appearances.

Ready-to-wear outfits
Ready-to-wear outfits Pulse Nigeria

However, Banke still stuck to her one true love by producing amazing ready-to-wear two-pieces perfect for work, school, church, business meetings, and everyday life. There were also many loungewear that screamed rich-aunty. Some of the outfits were accompanied by beautiful accessories, like gorgeous purses.

Beautiful bags were part of the collection
Beautiful bags were part of the collection Pulse Nigeria
The versatility of this collection, the comfort of the fabric, and the stylish designs make Banke Kuku’s collection one of the best this fashion week season. The collection will be available at Polo Venue.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

