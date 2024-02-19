Ayo Edebiri continues her fashion winning streak at the 2024 BAFTAs

A complete Bottega Veneta ensemble, the peach dress comes complete with a column skirt, plunging neckline, halter straps and a fitted bodice.

An instant fashion girl, The Bear actress solidified her status during this award season that has included stops at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, all events where she also carted away with an award for her role as Sydney Adamu in the FX drama.

At the BAFTAs, Edebiri was nominated for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce (who won the award), Sophie Wilde, Jacob Elordi, and Phoebe Dynevor.

She finished the look with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps, crisp white satin opera gloves, leaving the tail of the wispy white feathered shawl sweeping the red carpet.

She ditched the necklace, an award season staple, opting to make her diamond ring, which she wore on the gloves, and her stud earrings the centre focus. Beauty was minimal, but for a smokey purple eye decked with a side-parted bob.

While at the BAFTA's she didn't win any awards, she was not at Europe's biggest film awards event simply for sport. Edebiri later hosted the British Vogue Fashion + Film party that night also in a Bottega Veneta ensemble.

For the British Vogue Fashion + Film party, she toned things down, snubbing glamour for a more casual look in denim trousers and a silk shirt. Those metallic silver pointed-toe pumps made a reappearance paired with a matching neck piece.

On why she opted for a Bottega Veneta look all through the night, she later told British Vogue that, “There’s a sense of playfulness and spontaneity that’s met by a level of craftsmanship that is just insane.” Edebiri also owns an Andiamo bag from the brand. “It’s hard not to feel cool in their clothes,” she added.

Of the peachy red carpet look she said: “The atelier did some truly stunning work that’s oragami-esque...I, naturally, love it.”

When asked about the after-party look, Edebiri said: “What looks like a simple button-up and jeans is actually satin and leather – genius vibes, sorry!”