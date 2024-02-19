ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ayo Edebiri continues her fashion winning streak at the 2024 BAFTAs

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The Nigerian-American actress opted for a Bottega Veneta ensemble, complete with a column skirt, plunging neckline, halter straps and a fitted bodice.

[Getty Images]
[Getty Images]

Recommended articles

A complete Bottega Veneta ensemble, the peach dress comes complete with a column skirt, plunging neckline, halter straps and a fitted bodice.

[Getty Images]
[Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

An instant fashion girl, The Bear actress solidified her status during this award season that has included stops at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, all events where she also carted away with an award for her role as Sydney Adamu in the FX drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the BAFTAs, Edebiri was nominated for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce (who won the award), Sophie Wilde, Jacob Elordi, and Phoebe Dynevor.

ALSO READ: Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri's best fashion moments at 2024 award season

She finished the look with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps, crisp white satin opera gloves, leaving the tail of the wispy white feathered shawl sweeping the red carpet.

[Getty Images]
[Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
[Getty Images]
[Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She ditched the necklace, an award season staple, opting to make her diamond ring, which she wore on the gloves, and her stud earrings the centre focus. Beauty was minimal, but for a smokey purple eye decked with a side-parted bob.

While at the BAFTA's she didn't win any awards, she was not at Europe's biggest film awards event simply for sport. Edebiri later hosted the British Vogue Fashion + Film party that night also in a Bottega Veneta ensemble.

This is how Ayo Edebiri won big at the BAFTAs even without being nominated [Getty Images]
This is how Ayo Edebiri won big at the BAFTAs even without being nominated [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

For the British Vogue Fashion + Film party, she toned things down, snubbing glamour for a more casual look in denim trousers and a silk shirt. Those metallic silver pointed-toe pumps made a reappearance paired with a matching neck piece.

On why she opted for a Bottega Veneta look all through the night, she later told British Vogue that, “There’s a sense of playfulness and spontaneity that’s met by a level of craftsmanship that is just insane.” Edebiri also owns an Andiamo bag from the brand. “It’s hard not to feel cool in their clothes,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
[Getty Images]
[Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Of the peachy red carpet look she said: “The atelier did some truly stunning work that’s oragami-esque...I, naturally, love it.”

When asked about the after-party look, Edebiri said: “What looks like a simple button-up and jeans is actually satin and leather – genius vibes, sorry!”

ALSO READ: Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here's what causes the black line on a pregnant woman's stomach

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

5 reasons you should consider going on a social media cleanse

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

10 countries that spend the most and least money on food - Nigeria tops the list

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Ayo Edebiri continues her fashion winning streak at the 2024 BAFTAs

Ayo Edebiri continues her fashion winning streak at the 2024 BAFTAs

What to do if someone threatens to leak your nudes online

What to do if someone threatens to leak your nudes online

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here’s why

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here’s why

Men: 8 things that will turn her off during her first visit to your house

Men: 8 things that will turn her off during her first visit to your house

We asked an expert if having sex 21 times a month can prevent prostate cancer

We asked an expert if having sex 21 times a month can prevent prostate cancer

Before you type that comment online, consider these 6 things

Before you type that comment online, consider these 6 things

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Phyna vs Kylie Jenner: Who rocked this outfit better?

Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere

Veekee James' wedding outfits [Instagram]

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

Faith Morey 1

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere