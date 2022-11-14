RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A reflection on GTCO fashion weekend in Lagos [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Temi Iwalaiye

If there’s one thing Guaranty Trust Holding Co is excellent at, it’s planning events, just like their food and drinks festival, GT Fashion weekend was a hit.

GTCO fashion weekend {Instagram/gtbank}
GTCO fashion weekend {Instagram/gtbank}

This year's fashion weekend took place on November 12 to 13th at No 1 Water Drive Corporation Oniru.

Recommended articles

  1.  The special thing about it is admission is totally free! But don’t get too excited you actually have to register to have a seat at the fashion show.

2. People playing dress up! It’s very exciting to see people get creative fashion-wise. They take it seriously! Whether they are fashion influencers or ordinary people, they always put their best fashion foot forward.

3. The ambience and decoration: If there is another thing GT is known for, it’s a great set-up. Everything was set up perfectly including the stage. It all said 'excellence!.'

4. The vendors: There were about 110 vendors, and since the aim of GT is to promote enterprise, it was great that they had so many small businesses showcase their wares.

5. Food and drinks; All work and play make Jack a dull boy. Without a food and drinks corner, what’s the point? With so many food vendors, you wouldn’t be hungry at all.

6. The diversity of designers: The designers at GT are from all over Africa and the world, and their designs were very urban and young. Plus, the end of the show with Romeo Hunte was super fun.

There were long queues

There were some vendors inside the venue and to enter that arena, you had to queue for a long time, especially if you came around in the evening.

The traffic it caused

All the car parks were full so people had to park along the road and it caused standstill traffic. If you ordered an uber, it would take forever to reach you because of the traffic.

Is it a trade fair or Fashion weekend? The merger of the two caused an enormous crowd making it hard to lose sight of the fashion of it all.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Street styles at GTCO fashion weekend

Street styles at GTCO fashion weekend

X-Pression RUWA BRAID, the Most Innovative Braid in Nigeria

X-Pression RUWA BRAID, the Most Innovative Braid in Nigeria

A reflection on GTCO fashion weekend in Lagos [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

A reflection on GTCO fashion weekend in Lagos [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The breakfast story: What happened between Burna Boy and Stefflon Don?

The breakfast story: What happened between Burna Boy and Stefflon Don?

Akinwale Awatt emerges as William Lawson's first Naija Highlandah, wins N2m & all-expense-paid trip to Scotland

Akinwale Awatt emerges as William Lawson's first Naija Highlandah, wins N2m & all-expense-paid trip to Scotland

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

10 Best cities for family vacations

10 Best cities for family vacations

'Why are you single?' 5 people in their 20s answered

'Why are you single?' 5 people in their 20s answered

Exclusive Scoop: Exciting moments from the Mara Tribe Mixer in Nigeria

Exclusive Scoop: Exciting moments from the Mara Tribe Mixer in Nigeria

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Hermes and Sheggz at the movie premiere [Twitter]

Lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

The best looks from Black Panther II premiere [Instagram]

The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere

Nancy, Kim and Toke [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Toke, Nancy Isime and Kim K take on similar athleisure ‘fits

Rating Black Panther II premiere looks [Instagram]

Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria