A reflection on GTCO fashion weekend in Lagos [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What we loved about it;

The special thing about it is admission is totally free! But don’t get too excited you actually have to register to have a seat at the fashion show.

2. People playing dress up! It’s very exciting to see people get creative fashion-wise. They take it seriously! Whether they are fashion influencers or ordinary people, they always put their best fashion foot forward.

3. The ambience and decoration: If there is another thing GT is known for, it’s a great set-up. Everything was set up perfectly including the stage. It all said 'excellence!.'

4. The vendors: There were about 110 vendors, and since the aim of GT is to promote enterprise, it was great that they had so many small businesses showcase their wares.

5. Food and drinks; All work and play make Jack a dull boy. Without a food and drinks corner, what’s the point? With so many food vendors, you wouldn’t be hungry at all.

6. The diversity of designers: The designers at GT are from all over Africa and the world, and their designs were very urban and young. Plus, the end of the show with Romeo Hunte was super fun.

What we didn’t like

There were long queues

There were some vendors inside the venue and to enter that arena, you had to queue for a long time, especially if you came around in the evening.

The traffic it caused

All the car parks were full so people had to park along the road and it caused standstill traffic. If you ordered an uber, it would take forever to reach you because of the traffic.