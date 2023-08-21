ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 of the best photographers to come out of Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Who are the best photographers of Nigerian descent?

The best Nigerian photographers
The best Nigerian photographers

Recommended articles

Photographers capture stories and people's lives, that’s why we are taking a special look at the best Nigerian photographers.

Here they are:

ADVERTISEMENT
Lakin Ogunbanwo [metalmagazine]
Lakin Ogunbanwo [metalmagazine] Pulse Nigeria

Lakin Ogunbanwo creates portraits with vibrant flat colours and bold compositions, resembling African studio photography from the 1960s and 1970s.

Some of Lakin's work [CNN]
Some of Lakin's work [CNN] Pulse Nigeria

He has been featured in publications like the New York Times, I-D, GQ, Vogue Italia, and Riposte Magazine. He has been recognized as one of the 25 Ones to Watch by the British Journal of Photography. He has had many solo exhibitions in different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadine Ijewere, a Nigerian-Jamaican, became the first woman of colour to cover a Vogue edition in its 125-year history in 2019, becoming the first woman of colour to do so.

Ijewere has photographed numerous issues of i-D, Garage, WSJ Magazine, Allure, British Vogue, and many Hollywood celebrities. She is influenced by her Nigerian and Jamaican roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

TY Bello, a Nigerian artist and photographer, gained recognition in the early 2000s. With her skilful use of props, the mesmerizing grainy hues she employs in her pictures, and her remarkable talent for capturing people's essence, she undoubtedly ranks among the top photographers in Nigeria.

She has become a sought-after portrait photographer, having photographed three sitting Nigerian presidents. Bello's songs and photography have earned awards both domestically and internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Tayo, the renowned photographer celebrated for his intimate portraits, has masterfully captured notable figures including Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage as well as Wole Soyinka, the distinguished Nobel laureate.

He has gained recognition for his work in several prestigious publications such as Vogue US, British Vogue, The New York Times, Indie Magazine, Dazed, Teen Vogue, Okay Africa, Vogue Italia, CNN, ArtNews, OkayAfrica, Vogue Australia, Hype Beast, Vice, and Interview Magazine. Tayo also collaborated with Apple on Stories of the Pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian photographer, artist, and lawyer Kelechi Amadi-Obi is renowned for his outstanding portrait photography that combines aesthetic inventiveness with narrative flair. His photographs have appeared in books and exhibitions.

Amadi-Obi has collaborated with famous people, leaders, and politicians to produce aesthetically arresting portraits that highlight his artistic vision and gripping storytelling.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guys, here is why you’re still single with no prospects

Guys, here is why you’re still single with no prospects

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

3 interesting reasons you 'shouldn't' date a Nigerian woman

3 interesting reasons you 'shouldn't' date a Nigerian woman

12 amazing sex positions for when your partner's on top

12 amazing sex positions for when your partner's on top

8 best sex resorts and hotels for a mind-blowing vacation

8 best sex resorts and hotels for a mind-blowing vacation

5 of the best photographers to come out of Nigeria

5 of the best photographers to come out of Nigeria

Lagos Continental wins Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023

Lagos Continental wins Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023

All women belong in the kitchen, right? [Opinion]

All women belong in the kitchen, right? [Opinion]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Erica Nlewedim

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Erica Nlewedim

A day in the life of a female anopheles mosquito

A day in the life of a female anopheles mosquito

All the deadly illnesses that can come out of a mosquito bite

All the deadly illnesses that can come out of a mosquito bite

How bedtime stories impact children's imagination

How bedtime stories impact children's imagination

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best dressed celebs at Netflix's Naija party [Instagram]

Celebs who were flamboyantly and glamorously Nigerian at Netflix Naija's party

This week’s best celebrity pictures

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

The Cartier love bracelet [Twitter]

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Bella Okagbue rock the same sparkling mini dress