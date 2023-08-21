5 of the best photographers to come out of Nigeria
Photographers capture stories and people's lives, that’s why we are taking a special look at the best Nigerian photographers.
Here they are:
1. Lakin Ogunbanwo
Lakin Ogunbanwo creates portraits with vibrant flat colours and bold compositions, resembling African studio photography from the 1960s and 1970s.
He has been featured in publications like the New York Times, I-D, GQ, Vogue Italia, and Riposte Magazine. He has been recognized as one of the 25 Ones to Watch by the British Journal of Photography. He has had many solo exhibitions in different countries.
2. Nadine Ijewere
Nadine Ijewere, a Nigerian-Jamaican, became the first woman of colour to cover a Vogue edition in its 125-year history in 2019, becoming the first woman of colour to do so.
Ijewere has photographed numerous issues of i-D, Garage, WSJ Magazine, Allure, British Vogue, and many Hollywood celebrities. She is influenced by her Nigerian and Jamaican roots.
3. TY Bello
TY Bello, a Nigerian artist and photographer, gained recognition in the early 2000s. With her skilful use of props, the mesmerizing grainy hues she employs in her pictures, and her remarkable talent for capturing people's essence, she undoubtedly ranks among the top photographers in Nigeria.
She has become a sought-after portrait photographer, having photographed three sitting Nigerian presidents. Bello's songs and photography have earned awards both domestically and internationally.
4. Stephen Tayo
Stephen Tayo, the renowned photographer celebrated for his intimate portraits, has masterfully captured notable figures including Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage as well as Wole Soyinka, the distinguished Nobel laureate.
He has gained recognition for his work in several prestigious publications such as Vogue US, British Vogue, The New York Times, Indie Magazine, Dazed, Teen Vogue, Okay Africa, Vogue Italia, CNN, ArtNews, OkayAfrica, Vogue Australia, Hype Beast, Vice, and Interview Magazine. Tayo also collaborated with Apple on Stories of the Pandemic.
5. Kelechi Amadi-Obi
Nigerian photographer, artist, and lawyer Kelechi Amadi-Obi is renowned for his outstanding portrait photography that combines aesthetic inventiveness with narrative flair. His photographs have appeared in books and exhibitions.
Amadi-Obi has collaborated with famous people, leaders, and politicians to produce aesthetically arresting portraits that highlight his artistic vision and gripping storytelling.
