5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

They might have a big bum, small bum or big boobs, small bum or a full stomach or flat stomach, it doesn't matter, all body types are beautiful and can be fashionable, and these women are proof.

1. Toolz

On-air personality Toolz has always been plus-sized and fashionable. Her fashion choices accentuate her curves and show them off beautifully.

She chooses colours and prints that show off her thin waist and wide hips. Her waist always looks cinched and flat while her hips show off her perfect figure.

2. Dorathy Bachor

Since her days in the Big Brother Naija house, Dora was never afraid to show off her beautiful body.

The key for Dora is finding the perfect undergarments that’s half the job. Dora's fashion choices are truly impressive and should serve as inspiration for all women who wear plus sizes.

She effortlessly transitions from elegant gowns with a tasteful hint of cleavage to stylish, comfortable stretch pants. Her colour combinations are spot-on and really make her outfits pop. It's no wonder that her wardrobe is the envy of many.

3. Anita Asouha (Real Warri Pikin)

This curvy comedian is not shy to show off her body in short dresses and jeans. Anita always prioritises her comfort above everything else and her level of comfort always shines through her outfits.

4. Latasha Ngwrube

Latasha is a true fashion girl. She is frequently seen experimenting with striking patterns, vibrant hues and distinctive shapes.

Many women will do well to take fashion cues from Latasha whose style is undeniable by all.

5. Anita Joseph