Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained

Amidst the captivating performances and electrifying moments, TECNO, the leading smartphone brand, is one of the headline sponsors of Nigerian Idol season 8, injecting an extra dose of excitement into the show.
Amidst the captivating performances and electrifying moments, TECNO, the leading smartphone brand, is one of the headline sponsors of Nigerian Idol season 8, injecting an extra dose of excitement into the show. The smartphone brand has been an immense supporter and sponsor of the Nigerian Idol for the past 3 years.

From bringing the thrill of the competition to viewers' homes to introducing a guest judge who left hearts singing, TECNO's presence throughout the season was nothing short of magical.
During the show, TECNO significantly impacted with exciting activities that kept viewers engaged and entertained. From bringing the thrill of the competition to viewers' homes to introducing a guest judge who left hearts singing, TECNO's presence throughout the season was nothing short of magical. Join us as we embark on a riveting journey through TECNO's activities, spotlighting the unforgettable fun and excitement at Nigerian Idol Season 8.

This segment allowed viewers to record a video of themselves singing to any of the songs performed by their favorite Nigerian Idol season 8 contestant and post it on their social media pages using the hashtags #TECNOHomeEdition and #NigerianIdolxTECNO for a chance to win the latest TECNO CAMON 20.
One of the activities TECNO introduced was the weekly viewers' home edition. This segment allowed viewers to record a video of themselves singing to any of the songs performed by their favorite Nigerian Idol season 8 contestant and post it on their social media pages using the hashtags #TECNOHomeEdition and #NigerianIdolxTECNO for a chance to win the latest TECNO CAMON 20. Winners were selected every week, and this created a great sense of excitement and competition among viewers.

TECNO Moment Trivia allowed fans to win prizes by answering questions related to the show. Every week, 10 lucky winners with the correct answers were picked.
TECNO also had a weekly Q&A session called TECNO Moment Trivia on the brand's social media pages. This allowed fans to win prizes by answering questions related to the show. Every week, 10 lucky winners with the correct answers were picked. In addition, TECNO brought in a guest judge in the person of Ric Hassani, who not only added a new dimension to the show with his expertise and unique perspective but also announced Ose Daniel as the winner of the TECNO jingle.

Guests at the weekly shows also had the opportunity to take amazing pictures and videos at the different beautiful photo booths set up by TECNO. Overall, TECNO's journey as one of the headline sponsors of Nigerian Idol season 8 has been marked by exciting activities that have kept viewers engaged and entertained. The brand has demonstrated a commitment to supporting talent and promoting community among viewers.

Guests at the weekly shows also had the opportunity to take amazing pictures and videos at the different beautiful photo booths set up by TECNO.
Overall, TECNO's journey as one of the headline sponsors of Nigerian Idol season 8 has been marked by exciting activities that have kept viewers engaged and entertained.
As the show has ended, TECNO is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers with its innovative approach to this sponsorship. TECNO lived up to its slogan Stop At Nothing with its support during the Nigerian Idol Season 8. What's next? Follow TECNO on their social media pages today.

