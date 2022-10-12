ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’

Pulse Nigeria

Jameson partnered with amazing Nigerian businesses who kept guests active throughout the day. Delicious food from 8tte's BARBEQ, Kuti’s Bistro, Potbelly by Chef Khudu, Sizzling Fingaz, Kewa’s kitchen, and AJ’s Gourmet paired exceptionally well with Jameson cocktails. Guests painted alongside graffiti artistes Ceezar Empire, Gahbrivah, and Blunt Artistry. Fashion brands Daltimore, Paradice World, INA, and WAF displayed their one-of-a-kind merch for purchase.

If one needed their nails done, Elegance by UJ provided manicures for both men and women. Unisex hair grooming was courtesy of Kayzplace barbershop. Wanted to indulge in body art? Skin ink came through to provide independence-themed tattoos while Aeesh artistry created beautiful henna designs. Kraft by Doyin and Look Different helped guests level up their jewelry game with bead and leather bracelet making. Adire

Tribe created custom Tie-and-dye Jameson Tees for guests to rock out and about.

Alternative music flowed throughout day courtesy of DJ Cameron (@djcamron), AIO James (@aio.jamess) and Ayizan (@longlegsdntmind). Guests were energized as Sheye Banks (@sheyebanks) and Melody (@themelodynotmia) warmed up the stage for Blaqbonez, Badboy Timz, Fave, Crayon, and Ayra Starr to deliver exciting performances.

Jameson’s limited-edition Independence packaging made appearances all throughout Jameson Connects. The significance of its artwork played out in real-time as atmosphere was charged with friends playing games, eating grills, dancing, and celebrating Nigerian independence.

Interested in purchasing limited-edition Jameson this October and November to continue the festivities? Continue celebrating the moments that bring us together by visiting any major supermarket and get your hands on a bottle today! Enjoy Jameson, Sprite & Lime at home with our Jameson limited-edition pack and get a chance to win a trip to Dublin*.

*Terms & Conditions apply. Visit www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/ for more information.

Jameson Irish Whiskey can only be consumed by persons 18+. Please enjoy responsibly.

