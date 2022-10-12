RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByJameson

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’

On Saturday October 1st, 2022, Jameson Irish Whiskey spent Nigerian Independence alongside cool and fearless Nigerians in Ogba, Ikeja at the 8th installment of ‘Jameson Connects’. The goal was to celebrate “moments that bring us [Nigerians] together” by entertaining guests with immersive games, music, complimentary grooming and beauty services, fashion, a skateboarding & BMX competition, and smooth Jameson cocktails.

Read Also

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria

Jameson partnered with amazing Nigerian businesses who kept guests active throughout the day. Delicious food from 8tte's BARBEQ, Kuti’s Bistro, Potbelly by Chef Khudu, Sizzling Fingaz, Kewa’s kitchen, and AJ’s Gourmet paired exceptionally well with Jameson cocktails. Guests painted alongside graffiti artistes Ceezar Empire, Gahbrivah, and Blunt Artistry. Fashion brands Daltimore, Paradice World, INA, and WAF displayed their one-of-a-kind merch for purchase.

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria

If one needed their nails done, Elegance by UJ provided manicures for both men and women. Unisex hair grooming was courtesy of Kayzplace barbershop. Wanted to indulge in body art? Skin ink came through to provide independence-themed tattoos while Aeesh artistry created beautiful henna designs. Kraft by Doyin and Look Different helped guests level up their jewelry game with bead and leather bracelet making. Adire

Tribe created custom Tie-and-dye Jameson Tees for guests to rock out and about.

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria

Alternative music flowed throughout day courtesy of DJ Cameron (@djcamron), AIO James (@aio.jamess) and Ayizan (@longlegsdntmind). Guests were energized as Sheye Banks (@sheyebanks) and Melody (@themelodynotmia) warmed up the stage for Blaqbonez, Badboy Timz, Fave, Crayon, and Ayra Starr to deliver exciting performances.

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria

Jameson’s limited-edition Independence packaging made appearances all throughout Jameson Connects. The significance of its artwork played out in real-time as atmosphere was charged with friends playing games, eating grills, dancing, and celebrating Nigerian independence.

Interested in purchasing limited-edition Jameson this October and November to continue the festivities? Continue celebrating the moments that bring us together by visiting any major supermarket and get your hands on a bottle today! Enjoy Jameson, Sprite & Lime at home with our Jameson limited-edition pack and get a chance to win a trip to Dublin*.

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’
ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’ Pulse Nigeria

*Terms & Conditions apply. Visit www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/ for more information.

Missed this year’s Jameson Connects Lagos event? Follow @Jamesongr and visit https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/ to stay connected on future Jameson events in Lagos and throughout Nigeria!

Jameson Irish Whiskey can only be consumed by persons 18+. Please enjoy responsibly.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByJameson

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 slangs everyone interested in makeup should know

8 slangs everyone interested in makeup should know

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’

ICYMI: Jameson Irish Whiskey Celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence with ‘Jameson Connects’

A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt

A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt

How to have s*x: 5 bedroom rules couples should follow

How to have s*x: 5 bedroom rules couples should follow

Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

Meristem launches destinations campaign

Meristem launches destinations campaign

Japa: Should your friends know about your relocation plans?

Japa: Should your friends know about your relocation plans?

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends

Johnnie Walker shut down Port-Harcourt for independence edition of Walkers District Party

Johnnie Walker shut down Port-Harcourt for independence edition of Walkers District Party

Anderson Ozakpo, Chief Business Officer at Technext; Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani (Session Celebrity Spotlight)

Technext hosts over 2,000 attendees and conversations on Blockchain, DeFi, web3 and NFTs at #TNC2022 in Lagos

Henkel Nigeria gives BBNaija Season 7 housemates more reasons to level up, hosts WAW party

Henkel Nigeria gives BBNaija Season 7 housemates more reasons to level up, hosts WAW party