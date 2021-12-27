Simi and the Banjos will be joined by a host of other artistes at the Muri Okunola Park for a 90's themed live concert on December 28, 2021.
Adekunle Gold, Falz, Chike, Joeboy, and all the artistes to perform at 'Can You See Simi Now!' concert
You don't want to miss out on Simi performing and all fans coming out in their 90’s gear.
Come be part of the 'Can You Simi Now!' live concert that will also play host to Adekunle Gold, Falz, Chike, Zoro, Ladipoe Joeboy, and other outstanding guest artistes.
You don't want to miss out on Simi performing and all fans coming out in their 90’s gear to relive that period. Simi and the Banjos promise to be a memorable evening under the night sky.
Have you got your tickets? Mark your calendars and get your tickets HERE
You know you don't want to miss out on a night that promises a lot of great music.
We can’t wait to party with you this December!
Ticket Categories:
Super Fans: 10,000
Golden Circle: 25,000
VVIP call: N1.5M & N1M
Call Barakat for reservations - +234 810 443 5604
Email: info@blkhut.com
