RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Adekunle Gold, Falz, Chike, Joeboy, and all the artistes to perform at 'Can You See Simi Now!' concert

Authors:

Pulse Mix

You don't want to miss out on Simi performing and all fans coming out in their 90’s gear.

Can You Simi Now! concert
Can You Simi Now! concert

Simi and the Banjos will be joined by a host of other artistes at the Muri Okunola Park for a 90's themed live concert on December 28, 2021.

Recommended articles
Can You Simi Now! concert
Can You Simi Now! concert Pulse Nigeria

Come be part of the 'Can You Simi Now!' live concert that will also play host to Adekunle Gold, Falz, Chike, Zoro, Ladipoe Joeboy, and other outstanding guest artistes.

You don't want to miss out on Simi performing and all fans coming out in their 90’s gear to relive that period. Simi and the Banjos promise to be a memorable evening under the night sky.

Can You Simi Now! concert
Can You Simi Now! concert Pulse Nigeria

Have you got your tickets? Mark your calendars and get your tickets HERE

You know you don't want to miss out on a night that promises a lot of great music.

We can’t wait to party with you this December!

Ticket Categories:

Super Fans: 10,000

Golden Circle: 25,000

VVIP call: N1.5M & N1M

Call Barakat for reservations - +234 810 443 5604

Email: info@blkhut.com

HtmlCode

#FeaturebyBLKHUT

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold, Falz, Chike, Joeboy, and all the artistes to perform at 'Can You See Simi Now!' concert

Adekunle Gold, Falz, Chike, Joeboy, and all the artistes to perform at 'Can You See Simi Now!' concert

'We created a huge record with mammoth crowd that came through for BUJU at his Lagos concert' - Daniel Cole

'We created a huge record with mammoth crowd that came through for BUJU at his Lagos concert' - Daniel Cole

Matching pyjamas and the Christmas Day attack on single pringles

Matching pyjamas and the Christmas Day attack on single pringles

5 ways to recognise a Yoruba demon

5 ways to recognise a Yoruba demon

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

How to prepare Nigerian egg roll

How to prepare Nigerian egg roll

What’s the use of having a side guy while dating?

What’s the use of having a side guy while dating?