A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses

Themed A Night of Queens, the concert will have an all-female lineup take the stage, featuring, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Yemi Alade, Dope Ceaser and more, showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of Nigeria's female music scene.

A Night of Queens concert is more than just a musical performance, it's a celebration of female excellence and a testament to the groundbreaking achievements of these remarkable artistes. Each of the female artistes has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry, inspiring other women to aspire for greatness.

The concert promises a diverse musical medley, showcasing the unique styles and sounds that have made these artistes household names. From Tiwa Savage's captivating Afropop to Teni's infectious melodies, Simi's soulful vocals to Waje's powerful voice, Niniola's vibrant energy to Yemi Alade's electrifying performances, and Dope Ceaser's captivating blend of genres, the audience is in for a treat that will leave them wanting more.

Sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria, the organiser of A Night of Queens aims to leave a lasting impression on the audience as the energy, excitement, and a sense of community that these women bring to the stage are contagious, and the audience is sure to be swept away by their talent and passion.

So, mark your calendars, save the date, and prepare for a night of unforgettable music, empowerment, and celebration as Nigeria's musical queens take the stage at A Night of Queens.

Don't miss out on this chance to experience the magic of Nigerian music at its finest.

Tickets are available at here.

For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/livewire.concert/

About Livewire concerts

Livewire Concerts, is a leading international entertainment company that is launching the flagship of all-female concert in Nigeria, A Night of Queens. This historic concert being the first of its kind in Africa is set to take place on December 17, 2023 at the prestigious Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.​

The company comprises a team of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors responsible for some of the most spectacular concerts in Nigeria, like the King Coal Concert with Wande Coal, Grown and Sexy with R&B artist, Joe, in 2019, and recently Kiss Daniel Live in Lagos with Kiss Daniel in 2022.