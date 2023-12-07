ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses

Pulse Mix

#FeaturedPost

A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses
A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses

Recommended articles

Themed A Night of Queens, the concert will have an all-female lineup take the stage, featuring, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Yemi Alade, Dope Ceaser and more, showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of Nigeria's female music scene.

A Night of Queens concert is more than just a musical performance, it's a celebration of female excellence and a testament to the groundbreaking achievements of these remarkable artistes. Each of the female artistes has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry, inspiring other women to aspire for greatness.

The concert promises a diverse musical medley, showcasing the unique styles and sounds that have made these artistes household names. From Tiwa Savage's captivating Afropop to Teni's infectious melodies, Simi's soulful vocals to Waje's powerful voice, Niniola's vibrant energy to Yemi Alade's electrifying performances, and Dope Ceaser's captivating blend of genres, the audience is in for a treat that will leave them wanting more.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses
A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses Pulse Nigeria

Sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria, the organiser of A Night of Queens aims to leave a lasting impression on the audience as the energy, excitement, and a sense of community that these women bring to the stage are contagious, and the audience is sure to be swept away by their talent and passion.

So, mark your calendars, save the date, and prepare for a night of unforgettable music, empowerment, and celebration as Nigeria's musical queens take the stage at A Night of Queens.

Don't miss out on this chance to experience the magic of Nigerian music at its finest.

Tickets are available at here.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/livewire.concert/

Livewire Concerts, is a leading international entertainment company that is launching the flagship of all-female concert in Nigeria, A Night of Queens. This historic concert being the first of its kind in Africa is set to take place on December 17, 2023 at the prestigious Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.​

The company comprises a team of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors responsible for some of the most spectacular concerts in Nigeria, like the King Coal Concert with Wande Coal, Grown and Sexy with R&B artist, Joe, in 2019, and recently Kiss Daniel Live in Lagos with Kiss Daniel in 2022.

#FeaturedPost

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses

A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses

One Wellness Centre hosts exclusive brunch and tour event

One Wellness Centre hosts exclusive brunch and tour event

Here's why you jerk when sleeping

Here's why you jerk when sleeping

5 tips to stop drinking alcohol

5 tips to stop drinking alcohol

Chivas Palace: Celebrating the blend of success

Chivas Palace: Celebrating the blend of success

7 things your belly button says about your health

7 things your belly button says about your health

Christmas traditions from our childhood that should come back

Christmas traditions from our childhood that should come back

If you crave constant companionship, avoid dating people in these 4 professions

If you crave constant companionship, avoid dating people in these 4 professions

4 things I wish I knew before getting Botox for the first time

4 things I wish I knew before getting Botox for the first time

DIY Recipes: How to make ice cream without milk or cream

DIY Recipes: How to make ice cream without milk or cream

5 major differences between UTI and STI

5 major differences between UTI and STI

5 tips to stop drooling in your sleep

5 tips to stop drooling in your sleep

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment

Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

This December, the cool kids are ready for Street Church's Love and Light Fest 2023

Guests at a private Detty December event.

The complete Detty December checklist for all recovering IJGBs

Pulse Fiesta ushers Lagos into Detty December proper

Pulse Fiesta 2023 ushers Lagos into Detty December proper