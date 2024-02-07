ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipes: How to make coconut fried rice

Anna Ajayi

With these simple ingredients, you’ll get to enjoy a taste of home.

Coconut fried rice [YouTube]
Coconut fried rice [YouTube]

Craving something delicious, familiar, yet exciting for your taste buds? Then check out this coconut fried rice recipe!

Recommended articles

This quick and easy dish combines fluffy rice, creamy coconut milk, and your favourite Nigerian flavours for a satisfying meal that's perfect for lunch, dinner, or even a late-night snack.

So grab your ingredients, fire up the stove, and let's get cooking!

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2 cups cooked long-grain rice
  • 1 can (400ml) full-fat coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 small carrot, diced
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 1 scotch bonnet pepper, diced (optional, adjust for spice preference)
  • 1 tsp curry powder
  • 1/2 tsp thyme leaves
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
  • Seasoning
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • Chopped fresh parsley or cilantro, for garnish (optional)

1. Heat the oil: In a large pan or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat until shimmering.

2. Sauté the aromatics: Add the onion and garlic, and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened and fragrant.

3. Add the vegetables: Toss in the bell peppers, carrot, and scotch bonnet pepper (if using). Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, until the vegetables are slightly softened but still crisp.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Incorporate the spices: Add the curry powder, thyme leaves, and ginger. Stir well for 30 seconds, allowing the spices to release their aroma.

5. Add coconut milk: Pour in the coconut milk and bring it to a simmer. Season generously with salt and pepper.

6. Rice time: Add the cooked rice and gently fold it into the mixture, ensuring all the rice is coated with the coconut milk and spices. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the rice is heated through and the flavours have blended.

7. Put peas in: Stir in the frozen peas and cook for another minute, just until they are heated through.

8. Taste and adjust: Give it a taste test and adjust seasoning as needed with additional salt, pepper, or a squeeze of lime juice.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Garnish and serve: Serve your coconut fried rice and garnish with chopped fresh parsley or cilantro, if desired. Serve hot and enjoy!

  • For a richer flavour, use toasted coconut oil instead of vegetable oil.
  • Add protein like shredded chicken, shrimp, or tofu for a more substantial meal.-
  • Experiment with other vegetables like green beans, corn kernels, or chopped cabbage.
  • Adjust the spice level by adding more or less scotch bonnet pepper.
  • Serve with your favourite side dishes like fried dodo.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make coconut fried rice

DIY Recipes: How to make coconut fried rice

Find Your Feat - A Tunde story

Find Your Feat - A Tunde story

15 types of kisses and what they mean

15 types of kisses and what they mean

10 signs to know you’re an attractive person

10 signs to know you’re an attractive person

The Psychology of Kissing: Why we kiss and what it means

The Psychology of Kissing: Why we kiss and what it means

7 mistakes most women make with men

7 mistakes most women make with men

10 uncommon Valentine's Day ideas to try with your partner this year

10 uncommon Valentine's Day ideas to try with your partner this year

A beginner's guide to concealing tattoos with makeup

A beginner's guide to concealing tattoos with makeup

Gen Z vocabulary today, and how millennials struggle to catch up

Gen Z vocabulary today, and how millennials struggle to catch up

3 foods that make your vagina taste and smell bad

3 foods that make your vagina taste and smell bad

Does frequent ejaculation prevent prostate cancer in men?

Does frequent ejaculation prevent prostate cancer in men?

Nigerian woman who owns a UK restaurant wins prestigious Michelin Star award

Nigerian woman who owns a UK restaurant wins prestigious Michelin Star award

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gbagyi people

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Emmanuel Nwude pulled off one of the world's most daring scams until he was caught [theelitesng]

How Emmanuel Nwude sold an imaginary airport for $242 million

There are different menstrual hygiene products for women

5 period products women use during menstruation