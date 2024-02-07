DIY Recipes: How to make coconut fried rice

This quick and easy dish combines fluffy rice, creamy coconut milk, and your favourite Nigerian flavours for a satisfying meal that's perfect for lunch, dinner, or even a late-night snack.

So grab your ingredients, fire up the stove, and let's get cooking!

Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

2 cups cooked long-grain rice

1 can (400ml) full-fat coconut milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 small carrot, diced

1/2 cup frozen peas

1 scotch bonnet pepper, diced (optional, adjust for spice preference)

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp thyme leaves

1/2 tsp ground ginger

Seasoning

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley or cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Heat the oil: In a large pan or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat until shimmering.

2. Sauté the aromatics: Add the onion and garlic, and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened and fragrant.

3. Add the vegetables: Toss in the bell peppers, carrot, and scotch bonnet pepper (if using). Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, until the vegetables are slightly softened but still crisp.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Incorporate the spices: Add the curry powder, thyme leaves, and ginger. Stir well for 30 seconds, allowing the spices to release their aroma.

5. Add coconut milk: Pour in the coconut milk and bring it to a simmer. Season generously with salt and pepper.

6. Rice time: Add the cooked rice and gently fold it into the mixture, ensuring all the rice is coated with the coconut milk and spices. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the rice is heated through and the flavours have blended.

7. Put peas in: Stir in the frozen peas and cook for another minute, just until they are heated through.

8. Taste and adjust: Give it a taste test and adjust seasoning as needed with additional salt, pepper, or a squeeze of lime juice.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Garnish and serve: Serve your coconut fried rice and garnish with chopped fresh parsley or cilantro, if desired. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips and variations

For a richer flavour, use toasted coconut oil instead of vegetable oil.

Add protein like shredded chicken, shrimp, or tofu for a more substantial meal.-

Experiment with other vegetables like green beans, corn kernels, or chopped cabbage.

Adjust the spice level by adding more or less scotch bonnet pepper.

Serve with your favourite side dishes like fried dodo.