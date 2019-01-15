Why wait till after your NYSC program before you start looking a job when you can take some steps to boost your chances of getting hired before you graduate?

In Nigeria, getting a job before graduation is a rare opportunity. You will probably be the happiest student if you get one while looking forward to graduation.

However, it can be tough to wait till you finish your first degree before you start looking for jobs in a country where unemployment rate is very high.

So, why wait till after your NYSC program before you begin your job search when you can take some steps to position yourself for a job now?

Here are five ways you can get a job before you finish your BSc or HND degree.

1. Make findings about companies

If you are interested in a company, seek information about it. Check its website, or ask people you know at the organization. They'll probably have an idea of what the company what the company looks for in job applicants.

And if you have a friend in the company, you can ask him about how they were employed. He will probably give you some insights and could also introduce you to one or two senior staff.

2. Gain marketable skills

While you are trying to network your way into the company, make sure you gain the needed skills that are relevant to the job. If you are interested in working for a media house, you can consider being campus freelance till you get a call from the company.

Try to gain marketable skills in tech, social media and digital marketing, learn these skills and make them shine on your resume. You can also sign up for free online courses that are relevant to your course of study and interest to improve your professional abilities.

3. Find other cool opportunities

Don't get stuck with one company, there are other cool opportunities out there. Check job websites, newspaper advertorials, companies’ websites and their social media accounts.

You can also go to LinkedIn to find organizations similar to the ones you're interested in to see if they are hiring.

4. Build up your online presence

To get certain jobs, your social media presence is highly important. For instance, if you want to work as an undergraduate social media manager for any company, you must also have active social media accounts.

You can also be using your social media accounts to publish articles you've written about the industry or job you are hoping to break into.

Build your LinkedIn profile and regularly publish sound job-related articles, while you use your Tweeter handle and Instagram to publish facts and opinions as well as pictures respectively.

You can also set up a blog to write articles and convey your thoughts and opinions about industry issues.

5. Volunteering

Volunteering can be a very positive way to training in areas your school or first internship didn't provide. This can also offer you additional experience if the job in which you volunteer yourself is a familiar terrain.