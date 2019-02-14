Are you thinking about quitting your current job but not quite sure you’re doing it for the right reasons?

Resigning from a job when you’re not sure of what you’ll be doing next could be a big gamble that may leave a gap in your work history. This is why it’s very important to always think it out properly before you drop the resignation letter.

In any case, everyone would have to leave their job at some points and here are some of the reasons that could prompt you to quit a job.

1. When you get a new job

The best reason you obviously have for quitting a job is getting a better one. However, before you tender your resignation letter, you’ve got to make sure the new job you’re resuming to is not an April fool prank. Don’t quit your job if you’ve not gotten a confirmation letter from your new boss.

2. Difficult or toxic work environment

A negative work environment can make you hate your job. Toxic bosses or colleagues can make your job difficult and make the workplace feels like a place you don’t want to be. When you try all options to have a conversation with the management or your boss about the situation and nothing changes, you can make a decision to leave.

3. Career change

It also makes a good sense to leave a job if you decide to have a career change. If you feel like trying something completely different, you can quit your job especially if you’re developing a strong interest in a new field.

4. Relocation

Another genuine reason you may decide to quit your job is relocation. Moving to a new place or a new home could make your job stressful if the new home is very far to your workplace. And if you can’t cope with the stress, you may decide to quit and get another job that’s close to your place of residence.

5. Going back to school

Going back to school to further your education may also prompt you to quit your job especially if you find it difficult to juggle your job demands and school schedule.