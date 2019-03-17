Having a top-notch LinkedIn profile can endear you to employers or people that can recommend you to employers in their connections.

It’s believed that 94% of recruiters use this platform to search for someone to hire; and if you’re on LinkedIn as a job searching graduate, you should be able to position yourself as the right candidate for employers’ job when they come searching on LinkedIn.

To win their hearts when they check on you, here’s what you need to show them on your LinkedIn page.

Picture

Unlike other social media, LinkedIn is both a professional and social network; and while you make effort to endear yourself to other professionals and prospective employers on the platform, you need to put a face to the name.

Your profile picture makes it easy for prospective employers to relate with the name and that could also pave way for conversations between you and them. A LinkedIn page without a profile picture will most likely not attract any prospective employer to your page.

2. Numbers

Employers do not go on LinkedIn to search for anybody with a profile and pictures. They check on people with achievements that are clearly stated in their profile. So, to stand out in their searches, you need to add tangible numbers and statistics of your accomplishment in your profile.

3. Recommendations

Instead of simply telling employers how great you’re, ask some people in your network to write you a recommendation on LinkedIn.

4. Network

The more connection you have on LinkedIn, the easier it is for you to build a reputation as a knowledgeable person with a good network. Your net worth on LinkedIn is dependent on how many people you connect with. You may not have thousands of connections when you just join the platform, but you should aim to have a minimum of 50–100 connections.

5. Personality

On LinkedIn, you’re not only expected to be social, but to also be yourself. So, you shouldn’t be afraid to share your opinion about your industry and jobs. Follow thought leaders in your industry, get involved in conversations and share updates about events in the industry. The more you get involved in industry conversations, the more relevance you gain as an expert in the industry.