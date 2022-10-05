RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What is Mewing: The TikTok trend that helps you improve your jawline

Anike Fawole

Does mewing work? Here’s what we know

Mewing
Mewing

Young people these days want to do everything but age. It’s why you’ll find beauty influencers in their early twenties already showing us which anti-ageing serums they want to try next.

Recommended articles

Having the perfect face (and jawline) requires much sacrifice if nature isn’t already kind to you. This brings us to today’s trend focus - mewing.

Mewing is a technique that TikTokers say will help achieve a better-defined jawline. If you’re one of those people who struggle to find the right facial angles when taking selfies, there’s the belief that mewing might help solve that problem.

Mewing involves placing the tongue against the roof of the mouth while closing the lips and setting the teeth together.

The whole tongue should be resting on the roof of the mouth, sitting between the molars.

The advice is to keep the tongue in this position whenever the mouth is closed until it becomes a normal resting position.

If holding the tongue in this position is new to people, they may find it tiring at first. Apparently, a person should feel mild pressure across the middle of their face, jaw, and chin if they are mewing correctly.

Anecdotal benefits of mewing include:

First things first, Mewing is not scientifically proven and may or may not provide the desired results. Many proponents of Mewing are young TikTok users who have no expert knowledge on the topic.

That said, some mewers say they began to see results with months of mewing while others have agreed it took years to accomplish their desired look.

There is still no evidence to support mewing as an alternative therapy to jaw surgery or other scientifically backed face shaping methods.

In conclusion, age and body weight will continue to be contributing factors to one’s facial appearance. It’s best to consult your doctor to advise on the best steps to take to achieve your desired results.

Anike Fawole Anike Fawole Anike Fawole is a certified creative digital strategist, media enthusiast and lover of pop culture. She is the Head of Social media at Pulse Nigeria.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Jumia Food Festival is another avenue to enjoy convenience and affordability

The Jumia Food Festival is another avenue to enjoy convenience and affordability

5 best post-show outfits from recent Big Brother Naija housemates

5 best post-show outfits from recent Big Brother Naija housemates

What is Mewing: The TikTok trend that helps you improve your jawline

What is Mewing: The TikTok trend that helps you improve your jawline

5 cultural abominations in Igbo land

5 cultural abominations in Igbo land

Kunle Afolayan’s 'Anikulapo' inspired us to explore ancient Yoruba attires

Kunle Afolayan’s 'Anikulapo' inspired us to explore ancient Yoruba attires

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

Technext hosts over 2,000 attendees and conversations on Blockchain, DeFi, web3 and NFTs at #TNC2022 in Lagos

Technext hosts over 2,000 attendees and conversations on Blockchain, DeFi, web3 and NFTs at #TNC2022 in Lagos

5 people talk about the best and worst teachers they've ever had

5 people talk about the best and worst teachers they've ever had

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

How to navigate being married as a virgin [Cosmopolitan]

Got married as a virgin? 7 important things you must know

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips [Medium]

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health