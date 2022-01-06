The natural health benefits of onions

Onion has been proven to lower harmful cholesterol levels in the blood. This is understandable when one considers the fact that onions are rich in fibrinolytic substances that help to break up blood clots and to prevent coagulation. This makes onion indispensable for many Nigerians who consume a lot of fat and butter.

Onion helps to lower blood sugar. This hypoglycaemic or anti-diabetic property of onion is due to the presence of glyco quinine. Those who are afraid of developing diabetes because their parents have diabetes should make friends with onions, as it is an excellent prevention against diabetes.

Onion strengthens the blood cells that protect the body against micro organisms. If these cells are weak, the body becomes prone to viral infections. Onion also destroys cancerous cells in the body. In Nigeria, cases of cancer, especially of the breast, are increasingly daily. I wish to suggest that our women should eat onions as much as possible.

Onion purifies and strengthens the liver and the kidney and as well as cleanses the blood. Onion is an excellent remedy for hepatitis, which is becoming common in Nigeria these days. Do you suffer from resistant typhoid fever, inability to sleep well, low sperm count? Try onion and see the difference it makes! Onion has been of help to men who experience weak erection or low libido. Regular intake of onion is recommended for women who experience premature menopause and anovulation (inability to ovulate). It works.

In case of sickle cell anemia, onion has been of invaluable help. Onion is rich in enzymes, which helps in the production of blood. Onion contains iron and trace elements, which are often lacking in sickers.