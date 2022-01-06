It strengthens the immune system, thus helping to ward off common infections. For over 15 years, onions have been recommended to many sick people, and the results have been positive. Chew a small bulb of a raw onion every night. It's as simple as that. As a starter, you may take half a bulb instead of one bulb and gradually increase it to one bulb.
The natural health benefits of onions
Onion is one of the agricultural products and of the potent natural antibiotics.
Onion has been proven to lower harmful cholesterol levels in the blood. This is understandable when one considers the fact that onions are rich in fibrinolytic substances that help to break up blood clots and to prevent coagulation. This makes onion indispensable for many Nigerians who consume a lot of fat and butter.
Onion helps to lower blood sugar. This hypoglycaemic or anti-diabetic property of onion is due to the presence of glyco quinine. Those who are afraid of developing diabetes because their parents have diabetes should make friends with onions, as it is an excellent prevention against diabetes.
Onion strengthens the blood cells that protect the body against micro organisms. If these cells are weak, the body becomes prone to viral infections. Onion also destroys cancerous cells in the body. In Nigeria, cases of cancer, especially of the breast, are increasingly daily. I wish to suggest that our women should eat onions as much as possible.
Onion purifies and strengthens the liver and the kidney and as well as cleanses the blood. Onion is an excellent remedy for hepatitis, which is becoming common in Nigeria these days. Do you suffer from resistant typhoid fever, inability to sleep well, low sperm count? Try onion and see the difference it makes! Onion has been of help to men who experience weak erection or low libido. Regular intake of onion is recommended for women who experience premature menopause and anovulation (inability to ovulate). It works.
In case of sickle cell anemia, onion has been of invaluable help. Onion is rich in enzymes, which helps in the production of blood. Onion contains iron and trace elements, which are often lacking in sickers.
Many people are surprised to hear that onion is an excellent remedy for insomnia because most of us take onion as a spice very often. However, the quantity we take is not enough to effect significant changes in the body. The recommended dose is to eat one whole bulb of a raw onion every night. Alternatively, you could blend flour bulbs of onions with one liter of honey. Dosage is one shot (20mls)twice daily.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng