It is ranked third among starchy staples. The country's output doubled in the last 20 years. Production, which is concentrated in the Southern part of the country, still remains largely in the hands of small scale farmers who, over the years have ingeniously integrated it into various cropping systems.
The demand for plantain has increased due to its health benefits
Plantain occupies a strategic position for rapid food production in Nigeria.
Contributions of plantain to the income of rural households in major producing areas in Nigeria continue to increase tremendously in the last few years. Unlike some other starchy staples whose demand tends to fall with rising income, demand for plantain increases with increasing income. The question is; Why is the demand for plantain high? It's because the components in plantain are beneficial to a person’s well being.
Here are the health benefits of plantain;
- Plantains are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They also contain antioxidants that fight free radicals.
- It has low fat source of starchy carbohydrates
- It contains a potassium-rich diet that helps to regulate blood pressure and lower the risk of stroke.
- Plantains have vitamin B6 which is essential for the metabolism of macronutrients, healthy red blood cells, and neurotransmitters.
According to United States Department of Agriculture, one cup of baked yellow plantain contains:
- 239 calories
- 57.5 grams (g) of carbs
- 2.1 g of protein
- 0.2 g of fat
- 3.06 g of fiber
So, join the train and stock up your store with plantains and enjoy the healthy benefits.
