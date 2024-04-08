ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 shocking things that happen when you don’t deworm your intestines

Temi Iwalaiye

Intestinal worms can be very dangerous for adults and children if they are not treated.

Why you need to deworm intestinal worms [Australiageographic]
Why you need to deworm intestinal worms [Australiageographic]

Why do experts recommend deworming, the process of eliminating intestinal worms with medication, be done twice a year for most people starting at age two? Well, you’ll soon find out.

Recommended articles

People infected with worms suffer from a lot of things, including:

  1. Organ damage: In some cases, tapeworms can travel to the brain, eyes, heart, lungs, or liver and cause damage.
  2. Not getting enough nutrients (malnutrition): Worms steal nutrients from your food. This will lead to stunted growth in children.
  3. Weakness from deficiency anaemia: Blood loss from worms can lead to low iron levels, making you feel tired and weak.
  4. Belly blockage: A large number of worms can sometimes block your intestines.
  5. Dehydration: Worms cause you to have severe diarrhoea and can leave you dehydrated.
  6. Infections: Worms can cause infections in your appendix, gallbladder, pancreas, and other organs.
  7. Bloody diarrhoea (dysentery): This can be very uncomfortable and dehydrating.
  8. Kidney Prolapse: Straining during bowel movements can cause this problem.
ADVERTISEMENT
The dangers of not deworming [mosaiclille]
The dangers of not deworming [mosaiclille] Pulse Nigeria

Hookworms, roundworms, and whipworms are parasites that rely on human intestines for survival and food.

More than 2 billion people in disadvantaged areas suffer from infectious worm infestations. Although transmission pathways vary, the majority of diseases are caused by eating tiny eggs.

Infections can be transmitted by drinking polluted water, walking barefoot on contaminated soil, eating infected foods like worn eggs on unwashed vegetables, touching fingers to the mouth, or walking on contaminated dirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take note of the sources and deworm yourself regularly.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's why your vagina smells like fish[Businessinsider]

This is why your vagina smells like fish and here's how you can solve it

Signs of autism in adults

5 signs you are autistic without even knowing

Zoraya ter Beek plans to die next month [The Free Press]

28-year-old physically healthy woman plans to die in May for 3 reasons

True beauty is self-acceptance [iStock]

Who told you that you are not beautiful?