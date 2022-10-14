RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

New study shows that coffee drinkers live longer than non-coffee drinkers

Temi Iwalaiye

Ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee reduce the chances of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease.

Drinking coffee increases lifespan [gettyimages]
Drinking coffee increases lifespan [gettyimages]

Using the information obtained from UK Biobank, 49,563 patients between the ages of 40 to 69 years participated in the research.

Read Also

This study explored the relationships between different types of coffee and incident arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease, and death.

There were 55.3% women and a median age of 58. The participants answered questions on their daily coffee consumption and their preference for an instant, ground (like cappuccino or filtered coffee), or decaffeinated coffee.

Coffee drinkers and non-drinkers were compared for the incidence of arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease, and death considering factors like age, sex, ethnicity, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, smoking status, and tea and alcohol intake.

The result was that Every coffee subtype was linked to a reduction in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Two to three glasses per day were associated with the lowest risk.

A decrease in arrhythmias such atrial fibrillation was linked to ground and instant coffee but not decaffeinated coffee. The lowest risks were shown with four to five cups of ground coffee and two to three cups of instant coffee per day, with 17% and 12% lower risks, respectively, compared to non-drinkers.

Professor Kistler of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, Melbourne, Australia said that coffee contains more than 100 biologically active substances, although caffeine is the most well-known one.

The associations between coffee consumption, cardiovascular disease, and survival were shown to be positively correlated, and these associations were likely caused by non-caffeinated chemicals.

He said, “Our findings indicate that drinking modest amounts of coffee of all types should not be discouraged but can be enjoyed as a heart-healthy behaviour."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New study shows that coffee drinkers live longer than non-coffee drinkers

New study shows that coffee drinkers live longer than non-coffee drinkers

How to deal with a neighbor that seems to be a nuisance

How to deal with a neighbor that seems to be a nuisance

The greatest ancient Empires in Northern Nigeria

The greatest ancient Empires in Northern Nigeria

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Why Nigerian women need to stop buying human hair wigs

Why Nigerian women need to stop buying human hair wigs

Lagos Fashion Week returns this year

Lagos Fashion Week returns this year

'Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ every Friday, powered by Drinks.ng

'Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ every Friday, powered by Drinks.ng

Experience the new Flirt Vodka

Experience the new Flirt Vodka

Drinking alcohol is illegal in these countries

Drinking alcohol is illegal in these countries

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Condom

3 side effects of condoms you never knew

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed [Credit: Eat This, not That]

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible [Daily Advent]

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible