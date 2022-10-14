New study shows that coffee drinkers live longer than non-coffee drinkers

This study explored the relationships between different types of coffee and incident arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease, and death.

There were 55.3% women and a median age of 58. The participants answered questions on their daily coffee consumption and their preference for an instant, ground (like cappuccino or filtered coffee), or decaffeinated coffee.

Coffee drinkers and non-drinkers were compared for the incidence of arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease, and death considering factors like age, sex, ethnicity, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, smoking status, and tea and alcohol intake.

The result was that Every coffee subtype was linked to a reduction in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Two to three glasses per day were associated with the lowest risk.

A decrease in arrhythmias such atrial fibrillation was linked to ground and instant coffee but not decaffeinated coffee. The lowest risks were shown with four to five cups of ground coffee and two to three cups of instant coffee per day, with 17% and 12% lower risks, respectively, compared to non-drinkers.

Professor Kistler of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, Melbourne, Australia said that coffee contains more than 100 biologically active substances, although caffeine is the most well-known one.

The associations between coffee consumption, cardiovascular disease, and survival were shown to be positively correlated, and these associations were likely caused by non-caffeinated chemicals.