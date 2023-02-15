Natural remedies: 5 drinks that keep your blood clean

Keeping your kidney and lung in good shape and your blood clean is how to live longer and better;

Certain natural remedies can cleanse and purify your blood;

1. Basil leaves

Pulse Nigeria

Using basil leaves (scent leaf) to drink tea will purify your blood. Basil is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial and helps the kidney and liver detoxify through urine.

2. Water

Water detoxifies naturally. Vitamins and minerals flow more when you drink enough water. Water flushes toxic substances from your body and keeps your essential organs in good shape.

3. Turmeric

Pulse Nigeria

Turmeric cleanses your blood and heals your body. It contains curcumin - a miracle elixir because of its anti-inflammatory qualities.

It also increases red blood cell production. Mix two spoons of turmeric with milk and drink it.

4. Lemon juice

ece-auto-gen

When you drink lemon juice constantly, it clears your blood. Lemon juice creates a hostile environment for viruses and pathogens.

Drinking warm lemon juice early in the morning, before breakfast will cleanse your body.

5. Apple cider vinegar and baking soda

Pulse Nigeria

This balances the PH level of your body and purifies your blood.