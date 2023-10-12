Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

A socio-economist named Randall Bell, who has studied success for 25 years examined habits shared among high performers by conducting a global poll of more than 5,000 people, including professionals, students, pensioners, jobless people, and millionaires.

He wrote a book on these seven practices of millionaires. Here they are:

Make their beds

Those who make their beds every morning and keep their homes clean typically earn more money. For instance, those who make their beds every morning have a 2068.8% higher chance of becoming millionaires. According to Charles Duhigg's "The Power of Habit," this behaviour is a "keystone habit" linked to improved productivity, a higher sense of well-being, and better budgeting abilities.

Exercising

Bell stated that exercise and being physically active are crucial components of success. It dominated in every metric of success, even for just 15 minutes a day. Self-made millionaire Richard Branson, for instance, gets up early to work out because he believes it keeps his brain healthy. Mark Zuckerberg is another prominent person who places a high priority on exercise.

Reading

Reading has a strong inverse relationship with lower income, more education, and overall happiness. Over 122% more millionaires read seven or more books annually than those who only read one to three books or never read anything at all. Successful people like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates read more than 50 books a year.

Politeness

Bell discovered a link between success and politeness. Remembering the little things, like wishing someone a happy birthday or sending thank-you cards, being polite at the table, having good table manners, dressing correctly for the social situation, and acknowledging significant life events like birthdays and marriages, are all connected to being successful.

Waking up early

Successful people are also early risers. Nearly 50% of successful people wake up at least three hours before their workday begins. This gives time to complete activities while dealing with distractions. It is believed that getting up at five in the morning to deal with the top three things on your to-do list can help you reclaim control of your life.

Value relationships