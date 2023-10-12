ADVERTISEMENT
Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

Temi Iwalaiye

Make your bed every morning and do these other things if you want to be a millionaire.

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness
Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

A socio-economist named Randall Bell, who has studied success for 25 years examined habits shared among high performers by conducting a global poll of more than 5,000 people, including professionals, students, pensioners, jobless people, and millionaires.

He wrote a book on these seven practices of millionaires. Here they are:

Those who make their beds every morning and keep their homes clean typically earn more money. For instance, those who make their beds every morning have a 2068.8% higher chance of becoming millionaires. According to Charles Duhigg's "The Power of Habit," this behaviour is a "keystone habit" linked to improved productivity, a higher sense of well-being, and better budgeting abilities.

Wealthy people exercise
Wealthy people exercise [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

Bell stated that exercise and being physically active are crucial components of success. It dominated in every metric of success, even for just 15 minutes a day. Self-made millionaire Richard Branson, for instance, gets up early to work out because he believes it keeps his brain healthy. Mark Zuckerberg is another prominent person who places a high priority on exercise.

Reading has a strong inverse relationship with lower income, more education, and overall happiness. Over 122% more millionaires read seven or more books annually than those who only read one to three books or never read anything at all. Successful people like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates read more than 50 books a year.

Wealthy people have great table manners
Wealthy people have great table manners [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

Bell discovered a link between success and politeness. Remembering the little things, like wishing someone a happy birthday or sending thank-you cards, being polite at the table, having good table manners, dressing correctly for the social situation, and acknowledging significant life events like birthdays and marriages, are all connected to being successful.

Successful people are also early risers. Nearly 50% of successful people wake up at least three hours before their workday begins. This gives time to complete activities while dealing with distractions. It is believed that getting up at five in the morning to deal with the top three things on your to-do list can help you reclaim control of your life.

Bell wrote that making an effort in romance has advantages. "Those who are in satisfying romantic relationships are far more likely to be happy overall and make more money." According to Bell, "Those who had regular dinner together as a family are 41% more likely to be happy and 43% more likely to earn over $100,000 a year."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

