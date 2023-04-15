MAC cosmetics partners with Our Homecoming to celebrate Hyper Real launch

The event, hosted by Taymi B and Enioluwa, was held at Mako Lagos to commemorate the launch of the HyperReal skincare collection in Nigeria, and was a huge success as attendees were treated to an array of experiences.

The brunch kicked off with an opening speech by the MAC Cosmetics representative, Damilola Lawal, who spoke about the inspiration behind the HyperReal skincare line and how it was specifically designed to repair the skin barrier while working well with makeup. Grace Ladoja, founder of Our Homecoming, in her welcome message, also expressed her excitement for the partnership with MAC Cosmetics and leveraging the growing beauty industry in Africa.

Attendees were then treated to a live demo by the MAC Cosmetics National Artist, GodsPower Nwauka, who gave a step by step guide on how to use the Hyper Real skincare collection for maximum effect.

Guests who were made up of influencers, makeup artists, beauty enthusiasts were also given the opportunity to ask questions. In addition to the live demo, guests at the event were also entertained by electrifying DJ performances from DJ TGarbs, Ms DSF, Sleeklines and DJ duo Wannix X Handi.

The event was attended by top influencers, celebrities and media personalities such as Uche Natori, Sandra Lambeck, Eku Edewor, Miss Demz, SGawd, Sanchan Elegushi, Kaylah Oniwo, Nicole Chikwe and many more and they all expressed their excitement about the launch of the collection in Nigeria.

