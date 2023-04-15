The sports category has moved to a new website.
MAC cosmetics partners with Our Homecoming to celebrate Hyper Real launch

Temi Iwalaiye

Enioluwa, Eku Edewor, Nicole Chikwe, Fade Ogunro, Eki Ogunbor
Global beauty brand MAC Cosmetics in partnership with Our Homecoming, an annual music, fashion, sport, and arts festival in Lagos, Nigeria founded by Grace Ladoja welcomed influencers, celebrities and beauty enthusiasts to the “Hyper Real Brunch” on Monday, 10th April 2023.

Damilola Lawal - MAC NIgeria representative & Grace Ladoja - Our Homecoming founder
The brunch kicked off with an opening speech by the MAC Cosmetics representative, Damilola Lawal, who spoke about the inspiration behind the HyperReal skincare line and how it was specifically designed to repair the skin barrier while working well with makeup. Grace Ladoja, founder of Our Homecoming, in her welcome message, also expressed her excitement for the partnership with MAC Cosmetics and leveraging the growing beauty industry in Africa.

Attendees were then treated to a live demo by the MAC Cosmetics National Artist, GodsPower Nwauka, who gave a step by step guide on how to use the Hyper Real skincare collection for maximum effect.

Godspower Nwauka - MAC National Artist for Nigeria
Guests who were made up of influencers, makeup artists, beauty enthusiasts were also given the opportunity to ask questions. In addition to the live demo, guests at the event were also entertained by electrifying DJ performances from DJ TGarbs, Ms DSF, Sleeklines and DJ duo Wannix X Handi.

Enioluwa, Eku Edewor, Nicole Chikwe, Fade Ogunro, Eki Ogunbor
The event was attended by top influencers, celebrities and media personalities such as Uche Natori, Sandra Lambeck, Eku Edewor, Miss Demz, SGawd, Sanchan Elegushi, Kaylah Oniwo, Nicole Chikwe and many more and they all expressed their excitement about the launch of the collection in Nigeria.

Hosts - Taymi B & Enioluwa with guests
Many of the guests took to social media to share their experiences and review the products. The brunch event was one of other activities planned by MAC Cosmetics to promote the Hyper Real skincare collection in Nigeria including in-store activations at MAC Cosmetics stores in Lagos. The products are now available to purchase in MAC Cosmetics and Essenza stores nationwide

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

