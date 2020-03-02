Lip glosses are so versatile and can go with almost any look.

We love how lip-glosses aren't just clear alone these days, but how they now come in different hues and shades giving you more reasons to invest in one.

Asides from the fact that lip-glosses gives the lips volume, they also highlight your facial features

It is very important, that you invest in lip-glosses that do not smell and at the same time provides your lips with some essential benefits such as moisturizing the lips and preventing the lips from getting dry.

That is why we have selected these five lip-glosses that you should invest in:

1. Absolute clear lip-gloss

Asides from the fact that it is affordable. It contains aloe vera which helps to cure and prevent chapped lips and it keeps the lips shining all day. One application in the morning and you do not need reapplication. It retails for about ₦150.

Absolute clear lipgloss [AliExpress]

2. Fenty Gloss Bomb

This Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer by Rihanna is a must-have. With this gloss bomb, you don't even have to makeup on because it does make you pop, giving you that luscious lips and shiny effect. It also contains shea butter that keeps your lips looking smooth. It retails for about ₦8,500.

Fenty Gloss Bomb [Bustle]

3. Zaron Max Sheen

This lip-gloss comes in about 17 different shades, giving more reasons why you should get one. The lip-gloss lives up to its name because it leaves your lip glistening all day. It retails for about ₦1,950.

4. Glossier

This lip gloss is a favorite. It gives your lips this glassy-shiny feel and looks and the absolute best part is that it is non-sticky. It retails for about ₦6,500.

Glossier Lip Gloss [Beauty Review]

5. Clarins instant light lip comfort oil

This is not a regular lip-gloss, it contains plant oil such as jojoba oil and hazelnut oil that helps to prevent dry lips and makes the lips luscious. It retails for about ₦12,500.