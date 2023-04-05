The sports category has moved to a new website.
Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

Temi Iwalaiye

France proposes a law for influencers to disclose when they use filters and photoshop on their pictures.

Influencers will disclose when they use filters [Boredpanda]

The bill was approved by the National Assembly and will now go to the Senate where it would likely be passed into law.

With the rise of social media and beauty influencers, teenagers, and adults are easily misled by the pictures they see online. This makes them have unrealistic beauty standards and absurd expectations and frequently develops body dysmorphia and poor body image which can have serious negative effects on one's physical and mental health.

In November last year, French Green Party member, Aurélien Taché introduced the legislative draft. Taché's claims that influencers pushed scams because there were no repercussions.

Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister warned that breaking the stringent rules may result in a two-year prison sentence and fines of $32,515 (€30,000). Influencers who have been found guilty will also not be allowed to use social media to further their careers.

The bill also affects child influencers. It mandates that the activities of child influencers be closely monitored. According to the bill, minors under the age of 16 will need state authorization before they may operate on the platforms

Temi Iwalaiye

