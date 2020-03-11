Most women detest the appearance of stretch marks on the breast because it's on a visible spot that’s hard to hide and can lead to insecurities for some people.

Some get stretch marks during pregnancy while some start having it right from their teenage years. The appearance of stretch marks varies with different women.

Stretch marks appear on the breast when the collagen fiber is stretched beyond its limit. Since the breast skin is thinner, it’s susceptible to developing stretch marks easily.

You cannot completely prevent stretch marks but you can prevent the appearance from getting severe. If you’ve been struggling with huge stretch marks on your breasts, this article is for you.

The prevention tips will help you reduce the prominence and appearance of the stretch marks. Below are simple tips to help you.

1. Keeping your skin hydrated

To reduce the appearance of stretch marks, you need to drink water regularly [koko]

With proper hydration, your skin is sure to stay healthy and fresh.

When the tissues and cells are dehydrated, they shrink and increase the appearance of stretch marks.

2. Regular exfoliation

Exfoliation has a great way of keeping your skin healthy [Healthline] Healthline

Gentle and regular exfoliation can help you remove some of the layers of damaged tissues in your skin and get rid of dead skin cells. This exercise can also rejuvenate your skin as it supports the growth of new cells.

You can exfoliate with natural ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, shea butter, olive oil, cocoa butter and more. These ingredients will enhance healthy skin by keeping your skin moisturized and enhance its elasticity.

3. Massage

Massage reduces the appearance of stretch marks on your breast [Atlanta Black Star] Atlanta Black star

According to research, massaging your breast with almond oil in a circular motion for fifteen minutes can reduce the appearance of stretch marks. The result will take some time, so you have to be patient.