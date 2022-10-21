The supermodel and wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber is credited with this trendy nail look that looks as shiny and brown as a glazed doughnut.
How to recreate the Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed doughnut nails [Video]
One of the hottest nail trends is the glazed doughnut trend started by Hailey Bieber.
She wore it first at the 2022 Met Gala where her nails were painted by LA nail tech Zola Ganzorigt. The nails have been described as a ‘perfect dewy frosted mani’.
The best thing about these nails is that you can do them at home if you have the equipment or tell your nail tech about it.
- Apply OPI Gel Color Stay Strong Base Coat and let it dry under an LED nail lamp for 30 seconds.
- Apply OPI Gel Color in Funny Bunny once and let it dry for 60 seconds.
- Apply OPI Gel Color Stay Shiny Top Coat, let it set for 60 seconds, and then use an alcohol pad to clean the nails.
- Use a small brush, such as a disposable eyeshadow applicator, to apply OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder in Tin Man Can.
- Apply a final topcoat layer, and wait for 60 seconds for it to dry under the LED lamp.
