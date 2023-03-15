ADVERTISEMENT
How often should men wash their boxers?

Temi Iwalaiye

Research has shown men do not wash their underwear often.

Here's how often you should wash your underwear [Abcnews]
Here's how often you should wash your underwear [Abcnews]

If you ask any man how often he washes his underwear, he might say every day, but that’s not true.

One in every five men does not change their underpants regularly according to market research firm, Mintel.

In a poll by the British furniture business Hammonds, which examined the laundry habits of 2,000 people, one out of four men admitted to only washing their underwear after wearing it five times.

A study by a United Kingdom store, Marks & Spencer revealed that over a third of men only change their underwear every two to three days.

Last but not least, according to a survey conducted by American bleach maker, Clorox, one in eight men wear their underwear twice or even three times.

The definition of "dirty" clothes is the idea that even if your clothing appears to be clean hidden bacteria from sweat, body oils, discharges and dead skin cells may be growing there.

How often should men wear clean underwear?

  • Men's underwear should be washed after each daily use.
  • It should also be washed after engaging in exercise.
  • Wear fresh and clean underwear before attending a social gathering.
  • Wear clean underwear after taking a shower especially at the end of the day or in the morning.

Men need to buy underwear at least once a month, so they don’t repeat the same one or two they have everyday.

Why should men wear clean underwear?

You expose yourself to a variety of bacteria and infections by wearing unclean, filthy underwear for two days in a row.

Yeast infections, urinary tract infections, warts, blisters, rashes, and even the risk of developing prostate cancer and acne and pubic lice are just some of the infections you might get.

Temi Iwalaiye

