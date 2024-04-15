Studies show that both men and women are curious about the average size of male genitals, often wondering if it’s too big or too small.
Top 10 countries where men have the longest penises - is your country on the list?
Research reveals that the average penis size is generally smaller and more consistent across countries and ethnicities. Science has revealed that the average length of an erect human male penis typically falls between 12.9 cm (5.1 in) and 13.92 cm (5.5 in).
Here are the countries with the largest penis size:
This data is gotten from World Population Review:
- Sudan: Sudan has an erect size of 17.95 cm or 7.06 inches.
- DR Congo: Men in DR Congo have an erect size of 17.93 cm or 6.93 inches.
- Ecuador: Men in Ecuador boasts of 17.59 cm or 6.82 inches.
- Republic of Congo: The average penis size is 17.33cm or 6.82 inches.
- Ghana: The average penis size in Ghana 17.31cm or 6.81 inches.
- Nigeria: Nigeria men have an average penis length of 17.00 cm or 6.69 inches.
- Venezuela: The average penis size is 16.93 cm or 6.69 inches.
- Lebanon: Lebanon has a penis size of 16.82cm or 6.62 inches.
- Colombia: The average penis size is 16.75 cm or 6.59 inches.
- Cameroon: The average size in Cameroon 16.65 cm or 6.5 inches.
It's interesting how African countries dominate the list while Asian countries like the Philippines, Thailand and North Korea are at the bottom of the list, averaging about 4 inches.
