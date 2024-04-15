ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Top 10 countries where men have the longest penises - is your country on the list?

Temi Iwalaiye

Which countries have men with the longest and biggest penis?

10 countries where men have the longest penises [Healthline]
10 countries where men have the longest penises [Healthline]

Studies show that both men and women are curious about the average size of male genitals, often wondering if it’s too big or too small.

Recommended articles

Research reveals that the average penis size is generally smaller and more consistent across countries and ethnicities. Science has revealed that the average length of an erect human male penis typically falls between 12.9 cm (5.1 in) and 13.92 cm (5.5 in).

This data is gotten from World Population Review:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Sudan: Sudan has an erect size of 17.95 cm or 7.06 inches.
  2. DR Congo: Men in DR Congo have an erect size of 17.93 cm or 6.93 inches.
  3. Ecuador: Men in Ecuador boasts of 17.59 cm or 6.82 inches.
  4. Republic of Congo: The average penis size is 17.33cm or 6.82 inches.
  5. Ghana: The average penis size in Ghana 17.31cm or 6.81 inches.
  6. Nigeria: Nigeria men have an average penis length of 17.00 cm or 6.69 inches.
  7. Venezuela: The average penis size is 16.93 cm or 6.69 inches.
  8. Lebanon: Lebanon has a penis size of 16.82cm or 6.62 inches.
  9. Colombia: The average penis size is 16.75 cm or 6.59 inches.
  10. Cameroon: The average size in Cameroon 16.65 cm or 6.5 inches.

It's interesting how African countries dominate the list while Asian countries like the Philippines, Thailand and North Korea are at the bottom of the list, averaging about 4 inches.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 signs you are with a chronic cheater who will never stop their infidelity

7 signs you are with a chronic cheater who will never stop their infidelity

How to deactivate a private number on your phone

How to deactivate a private number on your phone

10 important reasons to add avocados to your daily diet

10 important reasons to add avocados to your daily diet

30 powerful prayers for the safe travels of a loved one

30 powerful prayers for the safe travels of a loved one

Top 10 countries where men have the longest penises - is your country on the list?

Top 10 countries where men have the longest penises - is your country on the list?

10 countries with iron domes to repel nuclear rockets

10 countries with iron domes to repel nuclear rockets

How to block Fidelity Bank account and ATM

How to block Fidelity Bank account and ATM

Woman almost dies after buying products online to lose weight for her wedding

Woman almost dies after buying products online to lose weight for her wedding

Avoid cooking rice this way or you're eating poison

Avoid cooking rice this way or you're eating poison

39-year-old woman ends 5-year relationship because she wants to remain childless

39-year-old woman ends 5-year relationship because she wants to remain childless

I was disqualified: Chef Maliha's update on her Guinness World Record attempt

I was disqualified: Chef Maliha's update on her Guinness World Record attempt

Utatoboka! - 7 signs you are entering an expensive restaurant

Utatoboka! - 7 signs you are entering an expensive restaurant

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Performing CPR within the first six minutes of an incident can be the difference between life and death [Woman's Day]

How to save a life by doing CPR during an emergency

How painkillers affect your kidneys

This is how painkillers can affect your kidneys

Early signs of skin cancer no one told you about [Derma Essentia]

4 early signs of skin cancer no one told you about

An image of a brown bowl with salt and a glass ( Hotpot.ai )

How to test pregnancy with salt: A Step-by-step guide