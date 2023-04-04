The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

Temi Iwalaiye

You're having a bad day, we know, bad days happen to everyone.

Here's how to instantly feel good [Supergoop]
Here's how to instantly feel good [Supergoop]

Recommended articles

Unfortunately, we can't make your commute to work any shorter or get rid of your annoying coworker, but we have some tips for brightening your day.

A vitamin D boost can fight off the blues. Go outside and take a walk. If that's not possible, spend some time sitting next to a window. If you are at home, open the windows and let the sun in. Sunlight is an instant mood boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food can be very comforting. Cook or order something you have wanted to eat or even get yourself your favourite non-alcoholic drink. For me, it is Caprisonne, what’s yours? Do you know that chewing gum repeatedly can help people unwind and feel less stressed and anxious?

Being organised might make us instantly feel more at ease. A simple chore like washing the dirty dishes or clearing your desk can brighten your mood.

Take a little break from your troubles and focus on something unimportant, like folding laundry. The repeating motions of these daily tasks can help us focus on the present now and improve our mood. Not to mention how a clean environment improves your mood.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cuddling a pet is one of the best ways to abate touch starvation.Ghetea Florin / EyeEm /Getty Images
Cuddling a pet is one of the best ways to abate touch starvation.Ghetea Florin / EyeEm /Getty Images Business Insider USA

Physical contact has the power to relieve stress, uplift our spirits, and even improve our health. Loneliness is one of the causes of poor mental health or a foul mood.

When we cuddle or hug, our brains release hormones that are capable of healing us. If you are single, you can meet your favourite coworker, friend, relative or pet and tell them you need a hug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have a happy playlist. This isn’t the time to listen to sad music: listening to music can improve your mood instantly, help your concentration and make you healthier.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

5 meals you can make with ₦500

5 meals you can make with ₦500

3 lifestyle shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos

3 lifestyle shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos

MAC appoints Godspower Nwaukwa as new national artist for Nigeria

MAC appoints Godspower Nwaukwa as new national artist for Nigeria

The pros and cons of swallowing semen

The pros and cons of swallowing semen

5 times lube can be used for non-s*xual activities

5 times lube can be used for non-s*xual activities

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

10 mistakes you should not make when using weed (marijuana)

10 mistakes you should not make when using weed (marijuana)

5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

For women: 5 common mistakes that are making your period pain worse

For women: 5 common mistakes that are making your period pain worse

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's why women don't get wet [Women'shealth]

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

Here's the best way to brush your teeth [Guardianng]

The best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

Their makeup is always on fleek [Instagram]

5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you