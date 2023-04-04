Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

Unfortunately, we can't make your commute to work any shorter or get rid of your annoying coworker, but we have some tips for brightening your day.

1. Go out in the sun or let the sun in

A vitamin D boost can fight off the blues. Go outside and take a walk. If that's not possible, spend some time sitting next to a window. If you are at home, open the windows and let the sun in. Sunlight is an instant mood boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Eat a great meal

Food can be very comforting. Cook or order something you have wanted to eat or even get yourself your favourite non-alcoholic drink. For me, it is Caprisonne, what’s yours? Do you know that chewing gum repeatedly can help people unwind and feel less stressed and anxious?

3. Clean up your environment

Being organised might make us instantly feel more at ease. A simple chore like washing the dirty dishes or clearing your desk can brighten your mood.

Take a little break from your troubles and focus on something unimportant, like folding laundry. The repeating motions of these daily tasks can help us focus on the present now and improve our mood. Not to mention how a clean environment improves your mood.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Cuddle or hug

Business Insider USA

Physical contact has the power to relieve stress, uplift our spirits, and even improve our health. Loneliness is one of the causes of poor mental health or a foul mood.

When we cuddle or hug, our brains release hormones that are capable of healing us. If you are single, you can meet your favourite coworker, friend, relative or pet and tell them you need a hug.

5. Listen to music

ADVERTISEMENT